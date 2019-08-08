HAILEY — Fire Chief Craig Aberbach will leave the Hailey Fire Department on Sept. 30 to live closer to his aging parents, according to a Thursday statement from the city.
“I’ve always instructed personnel to put family first,” Aberbach wrote in the release. “It’s time for me to follow my own advice.”
Aberbach arrived in the Wood River Valley from Florida in November 2013. He initiated the Blaine County Fire Chief monthly meetings in 2014 and has served as chair for five years. He encouraged Hailey to enter into contract with Wood River Fire District in 2015 and became assistant chief.
In 2017, Aberbach led the department through adopting a joint power agreement between Hailey and Wood River Fire District to consolidate services under separate legal entities.
Throughout his time he obtained grants for equipment and training. A project is currently underway to upgrade the Hailey Fire Station. He served on the board of Senior Connection and worked with the Chamber to develop community events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.