Hailey boil-water advisory lifted

HAILEY — The city announced Saturday morning that its public drinking water is safe for consumption, less than 72 hours following a city water main break.
The city water department followed Idaho Department of Environmental Quality regulations, taking several samples of water from the repaired water pressure zone with at least a 24-hour gap between samples. They came back showing no contaminants present from harmful bacteria that can potentially enter a water system when pressure is suddenly reduced.
The water department and a local excavation contractor worked late into the night Wednesday to replace a split 20-foot section of 8-inch pipe buried 6 feet deep. Water service was completely restored the following morning. A boil-water advisory was put into effect until the water could be properly tested.
Hailey’s water system is sectioned into pressure zones. The water main break occurred in the pressure zone that includes Woodside Subdivision south of Winterhaven Drive. The city of Hailey, under advice from DEQ, notified 650 households within the South Woodside pressure zone to take precautions with drinking water over the 72-hour period following the break. Notifications were also distributed widely by local media through their breaking news outlets. A code red was sent by the Blaine County Communications Center at the request of Hailey’s mayor through which 820 phone numbers were reached with a message about the boil-water advisory. The code red message was delivered at 5:45 p.m., and the city completed its distribution of door-hangers to individual households by about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The city of Hailey again reminds its citizens to sign up for code red messages on the Blaine County Sheriff's website. This communication tool is used only during emergencies wherein a few hours can make a difference to life and safety. Go to blainesheriff.com.
