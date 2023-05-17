Magic Valley voters approved a school levy, a library levy, a revenue bond for water, and more, during Tuesday's consolidated election.

In Hagerman, two issues were decided by razor-thin margins and, in Burley, a supermajority voted to support the library.

Hagerman Joint School District passes plant facilities levy

The Hagerman Joint School District’s request for a five-year plant facilities levy needed 55% to pass, and came out with 55% voting in favor.

“I thought it was going to be close, and it was," Hagerman Superintendent Jim Brown told the Times-News by phone. "I was hoping it wasn’t going to be this close."

The levy authorizes $400,000 per year for five years, and will be used to renovate the Prince Memorial Gym.

With the levy in hand, they will be able to renovate the space, replace heating and cooling, as well as making for additional classrooms, better utilization of space, and modernization to meet the school and community’s needs.

“We barely got it passed, but we got it passed," Brown told the Times-News. "Instead of putting Band-aids on certain areas, we can move forward and provide a really quality facility for years to come."

A plan will be presented in early spring 2025, with an expected groundbreaking in summer 2025. The project will take about a year to complete, and should be in use in 2026.

Hagerman Water

Voters in the city of Hagerman also voted for a special revenue bonds to the tune of $4.8 million. The decision was made by a one-vote difference, with 88 in favor, and 87 opposed.

It is the second time Hagerman has voted on the bond this year, after it failed in the March election by a single vote.

Hagerman Mayor Jared Hillier said he was glad it passed, but the issue is still contentious.

“We’re very fortunate, but at the same time, it’s kind of a little bit of a controversy in the city of Hagerman,” Hillier told the Times-News in a phone call. “Half the town likes it, half the town doesn’t. I hope we can manage that well.”

The money will be used for new infrastructure for storage tanks and infrastructure to resolve existing water pressure issues in the city, where some houses have very high water pressure, and others have very low water pressure.

Hillier said he thinks the time the city and supporters spent informing the voters about the bond made the difference this time.

“I think ultimately we just tried really to get the correct information out there,” Hillier said. “I think (last election), the people didn't have all the information and all the facts. And I think we did a good job of getting that out there.”

Planning for the improvements will begin right away, and construction is anticipated to be underway by 2024 or 2025.

Burley Public Library

Burley’s library override levy passed with a wide margin, with voters in Cassia and Minidoka counties casting 305 votes in favor of the levy renewal, to 121 opposed, giving it more than a 70% approval rate.

Burley Administrator Mark Mitton told the Times-News that the two-year override levy renewal has been approved by voters every two years, and provides additional funds for library services and hours of operation, because the base property tax levy will not fund all that.

“There’s a lot of library users and a lot of library users from outside the city, Mitton told the Times-News by phone. “It services probably the majority of the population of Cassia County."

Burley Library Director Tayce Robinson told the Times-News that the levy, which supports 61% of operating costs, allows the library to, among other things, have a programs librarian who focuses on programming for children from kindergarten through high school.

“The library is here to support our community," Robinson told the Times-News in a phone call. "We’re here to strengthen our community, and make it a better place for everybody.”

Robinson said the library users are a wide range of people, from children attending story time with a parent or caregiver, homeschoolers, and teens.

“We have a good size group of teens that come in every other week and they play a game called Dungeons and Dragons," Robinson told the Times-News. "This game helps them develop communication skills, math skills, and storytelling skills.”

Blaine County voters support workforce housing

Residents in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley voted to reallocate tax money toward workforce housing. The Idaho Mountain Express reported that each city passed measures to redirect money from marketing and air service into housing initiatives.

Around 85% of voters in Sun Valley and Hailey backed the move, along with 75% of voters in Ketchum. Each of the measures required 60% support.

Highway district elections

Burley and Shoshone highway districts also held elections. Anthony Owens was elected to the Shoshone Highway District with 56.12% of the vote, edging out Mark R. Kime.

Michael Glen Searle was elected to the Burley Highway District, with 596 votes or 52.46% approval. Searle beat out Gaylen Smyer, who had 540 votes or 47.54%.