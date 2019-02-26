HAGERMAN — Hagerman High School’s Academy of Agriculture & Food Science has been selected as a partner-school in a U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded research project to help sustain the commercial trout industry in the Hagerman Valley.
As part of the grant, students are conducting research with the University of Idaho’s Research and Experiment Station, which researches aquaculture practices to help produce safe and sustainable fish for consumption. The U of I staff are helping set up the academy research and providing supplies.
Hatchery manager Eli Gough is working with students to study feeding options for rainbow trout. The trial consists of feeding plant protein and comparing trout growth with those that are fed fish meal. Trial results could help the Hagerman trout industry, which supplies trout to restaurants worldwide. Fish meal prices are skyrocketing due to the challenges of making fish meal, but it’s not easy getting a carnivore fish to like and eat plant-based fish food.
The partnership is the second aquaculture collaboration with the academy. Students also are working with burbot, a freshwater cod provided by Leo Ray, owner of Fish Breeders of Idaho. Students will look at effective ways to raise burbot, which are not native to Southern Idaho but naturally found in deep cold water that is often frozen over for long periods. Students are comparing the growth of burbot raised in daylight versus dark.
The burbot project will also help local food scientist and academy food science instructor Kirt Martin in developing ways to process and prepare the fish for consumers. Martin is the owner of Hagerman’s Snake River Grill and has offered burbot on its menu, asking diners for feedback.
The school has also partnered with local retail agriculture supplier Buhl Valley Store to compare feed efficiencies for baby chicks. As part of the project, students will write a research paper and produce a poster explaining results for a new FFA Agriscience Fair contest. Winners compete at the state and national level to win awards, trips and scholarships.
