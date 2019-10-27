HAGERMAN — Repaving city streets and finishing its sewer project are some of the top priorities for Hagerman mayoral hopefuls.
The city is now in EPA compliance after the threat of millions of dollars in violations forced it to upgrade its sewer system. Candidates said that seeing it through to completion is important to accommodate for Hagerman’s steady growth.
Hagerman is investing in downtown revitalization efforts and has received grants for new lighting and ADA-compliant sidewalks to continue in line with its growth.
Noel “Pete” WeirIncumbent Mayor Noel “Pete” Weir comes with 23 years of experience as a city council member and mayor. He said he enjoys the work he does as mayor and said he is accessible to the people of Hagerman. He also has a few projects on the table he wants to complete, chiefly the repaving of Hagerman’s streets.
“There’s seven (roads) altogether I think we can get them all in four years. All our equipment is out to do it in house. That saves us a lot of money,” Weir said. “I’d like to finish one of my last projects.”
Jasmine CallJasmine Call is the vice president of the Gooding County Community Center, sat on the chamber of commerce for 11 years and the library board for six years. She is campaigning for better infrastructure in Hagerman as well as increased community involvement for major projects.
“I would like to see more open forum…more opportunities to go in and say ‘these are big decisions we’re making, and we’d like your opinion,’” Call said.
She said that she would like to see smarter growth instead of reactive growth that she said leaves a hefty price tag on a small number of people.
Alan Jay Alan Jay, a two-term city council member, said that he hopes to finish infrastructure projects and open up communication in city government. He said Mayor Weir inspired him to run because of his familiarity with the issues in Hagerman.
“I’ve already been on city council for two terms, and I’m familiar with all the issues going on Hagerman,” Jay said. “I’d represent (the people’s) voice.”
