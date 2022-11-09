Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails

HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount.

The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195.

Jay said it is in the best interest of Hagerman residents to do a recount.

“It needs to be done when it is that close,” he said.

The request needs to come after the vote is ratified, which is expected to be done Monday by county commissioners. Jay said he would complete the paperwork for a recount request the next day.

In addition, Jay on Wednesday had been in contact with J-U-B Engineers, the Idaho DEQ, Region IV Development and the city attorney, asking for advice.

It was disappointing for the measure to not pass, Jay said, and looking back he said he’s not sure all Hagerman residents knew the specifics of the proposal, which would have paid for infrastructure to tap into a spring, securing another water source for the city.

A $4.3 million grant from the federal government awaited the city, a grant that needs to be accepted by the end of the year, Jay said. In addition, water rights for the spring had been secured.

That water will be needed as more development is expected in the area, he said.

The revenue bond issue, had it passed, would not have raised property rates but have been paid for with residents’ utility payments, which would be raised when the project was completed, perhaps in five years, Jay said.

The city could also try to offset some of the rise in utility rates by raising water rates on the approximately 30 airbnbs in city limits, he said.

The city held informational meetings, which were attended by an average of 20 to 30 people each time. Jay said when he considers that almost 400 people voted, he would have liked to have seen more people in attendance.