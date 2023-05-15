A Hagerman man was flown to a hospital Sunday evening when the pickup he was driving drove off the road and rolled on U.S. Highway 30 in Gooding County, police say.

The 26-year-old man was westbound at 6:04 p.m. near milepost 182 in a Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle went off the road, overcorrected, rolled and struck a fence.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, while a passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Hagerman, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The roadway was blocked for about 40 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted by the Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County EMS, Gooding County Sherriff's Office and Air St. Luke's.