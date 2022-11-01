Hagerman, Ketchum hope to pass bonds

Officials from the cities of Hagerman and Ketchum are seeking passage of revenue bond issues to pay for infrastructure improvements. Voting will take place Nov. 8 as part of the general election.

The pair of ballot issues would not affect property taxes if passed, officials say, as they will be paid for with revenues from utility fees. They require a simple majority to pass.

Hagerman

Hagerman city officials are seeking passage of a $4.8 million revenue bond issue to improve the dependability of its water supply.

Hagerman has just a single water source and the bond would go toward infrastructure to access another spring. Two months of the year, the spring doesn’t provide enough water to the city, requiring the city to pump water from a well, Mayor Alan Jay said.

"The bond .. is for the infrastructure to bring the water to the community," Jay said.

The city already has received a $4.3 million grant from the federal government that would be used upon passage of the bond issue. Other grants are being pursued and could lessen the burden on city residents, Jay said.

With the grant there for the taking, now is the best time for the project, he said. Otherwise, residents could end up being on the hook for most of the entire $9 million cost for the project at a future time.

Although property tax hikes won’t be used to fund the project, water rates will rise once the project gets started in a couple of years, Jay said. City officials project the average total water bill would increase about $30 per month. With passage of the bond issue, Hagerman residents will see a total water bill of around $56 to $68 per month.

Jay said the rise of water rates is concerning to him and the city council, knowing that many city residents are on a fixed income, but at the same time hopes they know the importance of the project.

The city anticipates a 3.5% interest rate and the debt would be paid off in 40 years or less. Interest would add another $4 million to the project, making the total anticipated cost $8.9 million.

The city has held a series of town hall meets for the public, the last one will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the senior center.

The city’s water is known for being among the best in the state, Jay said. The Idaho Rural Water Association named Hagerman a 2022 finalist in the state in a competition to determine which rural area has the best-tasting water. The Rogerson Water District won the top award.

Ketchum

The Ketchum wastewater $14 million revenue bond would pay for wastewater system improvements and be a joint effort with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District, which co-owns the treatment plant.

City officials warn of drastic utility rate hikes of 60% in the first year followed by subsequent 25% increases if the bond isn’t approved.

The aging plant is the main reason for the upgrades, said Lisa Enourato, Ketchum public affairs and administrative services manager, although expected future growth is built into the plans.