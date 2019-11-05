{{featured_button_text}}
Election day

Voters fill out their ballot forms Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — Hagerman has a new mayor as challenger Alan Jay defeats incumbent Noel “Pete” Weir.

Jay told the Times-News last month that his main concerns were Hagerman’s sewer system, infrastructure and better communication within city government.

“I’ve already been on City Council for two terms, and I’m familiar with all the issues going on Hagerman. I’d represent their voice,” Jay said.

Hagerman also elected Erika Cornett and Ricky Fritz as City Council members in a race with seven candidates running for two seats. Hagerman also failed to pass its fire levy and its recreation district.

In Gooding, voters elected Michael “Mitch” Arkoosh and Jan Shepherd as their city council candidates. Shepherd told the Times-News before the election that she wanted to focus on infrastructure and transparency in government, citing the potential privatization of garbage collection in Gooding.

“Things like that bother me,” Shepherd said. “I think the city needs to do a better job telling people about what they’re doing.”

Wendell’s city council race was uncontested with two candidates running for two seats. The winners were Bonnie Marshall and Rebecca Vipperman.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments