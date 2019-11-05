GOODING — Hagerman has a new mayor as challenger Alan Jay defeats incumbent Noel “Pete” Weir.
Jay told the Times-News last month that his main concerns were Hagerman’s sewer system, infrastructure and better communication within city government.
“I’ve already been on City Council for two terms, and I’m familiar with all the issues going on Hagerman. I’d represent their voice,” Jay said.
Hagerman also elected Erika Cornett and Ricky Fritz as City Council members in a race with seven candidates running for two seats. Hagerman also failed to pass its fire levy and its recreation district.
You have free articles remaining.
In Gooding, voters elected Michael “Mitch” Arkoosh and Jan Shepherd as their city council candidates. Shepherd told the Times-News before the election that she wanted to focus on infrastructure and transparency in government, citing the potential privatization of garbage collection in Gooding.
“Things like that bother me,” Shepherd said. “I think the city needs to do a better job telling people about what they’re doing.”
Wendell’s city council race was uncontested with two candidates running for two seats. The winners were Bonnie Marshall and Rebecca Vipperman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.