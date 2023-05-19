HAGERMAN — An event this weekend has a catchy name as it combines two events in the beautiful Hagerman Valley.

The Spring Fling & Wing is part arts-and-crafts fair and part birdwatching celebration.

There’s a packed Memorial Gym as 40 vendors selling their wares from beautiful wooden bowls to hundreds of colorful aprons. Jami Drake said she’s been making aprons for years and has never made the same apron twice.

“The Magic Valley region is stuffed with artists,” said event organizer CJ Holmes, “and if you want to see their artwork, you just come to the Spring Fling.”

And what is a twist to most arts and craft fairs, people can have three items, whether it be old pieces of glasswork or a rare coin, appraised for $5.

Linda Helms, curator for the Jerome County Historical Society, sits at a small table and will look at your small items and give her opinion on their value.

“I know a lot about old things,” Helms said, although admitting she on occasion needs a little help.

“Sometimes I go online or ask friends.” Proceeds from the appraisal go toward the Hagerman Foundation, celebrating its 20th year.

But then there is the birdwatching side of the event. The Hagerman Bird Festival was a regular thing for years, Holmes said, but took a hit during the pandemic, leading it to being canceled.

Birding tours, led by experts in the field, took place Friday, and more are scheduled for Saturday, including 9 a.m. trips to Ritter Island and the Jones Ranch. A Billingsley Creek kayak field trip is set for 1 p.m.

“I’m pleased that we can get these bird-type things going again,” Holmes said.

Bird watching can be a bit like a treasure hunt, said Sarah Harris, who helped lead a tour of Box Canyon on Friday. “Sometimes you see amazing things but sometimes you don’t find the ‘x’ on the map.”

It didn’t take long after pulling into the Box Canyon parking lot that the group got to work identifying birds. The first bird seen was a turkey vulture, gliding effortlessly above the canyon.

“They are king of the glide,” quipped Bill Chisholm, who calls himself more of a “bird appreciator” than a bird species expert.

Chisholm, an environmental activist, gave the group some background about his fight to keep Box Canyon undeveloped. The area is now a state park.

Harrison was hoping to see pelicans and perhaps a prairie falcon down in the canyon.

A big part of birdwatching, she said, is watching for movement and sounds.

Those on the tour came from a limited birdwatching past, from a man who just wanted to see some new country to a woman who has become more interested in it after moving to Hailey six years ago.

Now on Brenda Weeks' wish list is a pair of binoculars.