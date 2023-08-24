KIMBERLY — The Magic Valley affiliate of Habitat for Humanity is taking a new route in constructing a house in southeast Kimberly.

It’s an ICF home, short for insulated concrete formwork. Foam blocks are used for the exterior walls, then reinforced with rebar and concrete, which will be poured in between the gaps.

The initial construction, which started Monday, looks much different than a traditional wood-frame home — it resembles giant white Legos stacked on one another — but when completed, and siding and some rockwork are added to the exterior, the home will look the same as others around it, but be stronger and better insulated.

It will cost about 10% more to construct than a traditional home, but there will be significant savings when it comes to heating and cooling, said Linda Fleming, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley. They are easier and faster to construct as well, which is a plus for Habitat for Humanity, which relies on volunteer help. Much of the construction doesn’t even require power tools.

“We are interested in building more energy-efficient homes, which save money in the end,” Fleming said.

Heating and cooling the home might run about half that of a traditional home. And these homes are sturdy and known for surviving storms that destroyed others.

The home is part of the “Build With Strength” initiative in partnership with the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, which aims to build at least one home in each state. So far, the partnership with NRMCA has constructed 67 homes in 33 states.

And local businesses are helping out as well, with Idaho Materials & Construction donating all the concrete for the Kimberly home, and Pacific Steel donating rebar.

Fleming said the Kimberly home likely won’t be the last ICF home that will be constructed in Magic Valley through Habitat for Humanity. There is some land in Castleford that might make a prime spot for a three-plex using ICF construction.

People qualifying for the homes donate hundreds of hours working at construction sites and pay an affordable mortgage.

It will be a blessing for America Herrera, who will be living in the home with her three kids and grandson once it is complete.

More affordable homes In addition to Habitat for Humanity, the South Central Community Action Partnership’s Self Help Housing Program is also making noteworthy accomplishments, recently celebrating building 100 affordable homes in the Magic Valley. Since 2010, SCCAP has been assisting income eligible families in building their own home through the USDA/Rural Development Mutual Self Help Housing Grant. Qualifying families must commit to 35 hours per week in doing 65% of the labor building their homes under the supervision of SCCAP until the homes are completed, said Ken Robinette, CEO of SCCAP. After the next eight homes currently under construction are completed in Filer, SCCAP will look to build homes in Heyburn, Buhl, Jerome and Richfield.

This is the sixth home she has worked on since qualifying for a Habitat for Humanity home more than two years ago.

“This home will be a home for all my kids, my grandchildren — I have a six-month-old grandson now,” Herrera said. “If they ever need a place to go, this will always be home.”

Years ago she was forced to go to a women’s shelter. She stayed there for four months and then experienced a renter’s life while working two jobs and attending school.

“Having to move from place to place, and the rent going up, and landlords deciding to sell or do something different with their properties,” Herrera said, describing her experiences.

“She’s gone from being homeless to finding a place, getting through school, and it’s been the beauty of the community that has pushed her through this,” Fleming said.

Herrera will be happy with her home, said Mike Dalzell, regional advisor of Fox Blocks, manufacturer of the foam blocks used in the home, and a partner with Habitat for Humanity.

The home sits on a corner lot, and despite traffic coming from two ways, “she won’t hear any of it,” Dalzell said, because of the insulating qualities of the home.

Energy bills for ICF homes are generally about half of those in traditional homes, he said.

A big day in the construction for the home will come Saturday morning when concrete will be poured between the blocks.

There will still be a lot more work ahead, and Herrera is looking forward to the home's completion.

Fleming said there is a great need for affordable housing in Magic Valley. In the group's last home selection, 200 people expressed an interest in qualifying for a home. Of those, 25 completed an application for the five houses that were available.

Fleming hopes for a time when many more affordable homes will be available. Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations of land and money to build more homes.

