Guns-in-school bill splits Second Amendment activists, education groups

Senate State Affairs’ hearing room was packed Wednesday — with a crowd reflecting the emotional debate surrounding the issue. Second Amendment activists and gun-control advocates filled the room.

But citizen activists had little time to voice their views.

About a dozen members of Moms Demand Action, a gun-control group, were allowed to speak, but each were given only a minute to speak.

Taryn Koch, a former middle school teacher from Boise, said arming schools would only increase the risk of “unintended consequences.” Keri Steneck, a veteran and gun owner, said school employees would not be adequately trained to protect students and staff.

But Eric Parker of The Real 3%ers Idaho, a Second Amendment-rights group, urged the committee to pass SB 1384. Parker quoted from several news reports on the 2018 Parkland, Fla., mass school shooting, which indicated that an SRO did not immediately act to stop the attack.

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said she wants the committee to hear from other bill supporters and law enforcement groups before voting on SB 1384.

