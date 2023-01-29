GUEST EDITORIAL: Let us all join together for World Interfaith Harmony Week

One day when a member of our group was about 10 years old, his mother sent him to get something at the neighborhood grocery store.

Along the way, he started walking with a boy whom he had not met. One of the first things the boy said was, “Do you like Jews?”

“I think so,” was the answer, “though I have never met one.”

He realized that the boy must be Jewish, or he wouldn’t have asked the question.

The boy seemed nice, so he parted with a positive feeling toward Jewish people. If he had been raised in an anti-Semitic atmosphere, he might have been suspicious or antagonistic; or perhaps meeting this boy might have made him question what he had been told previously about Jews.

It feels appropriate for us to share this story now in the days leading to World Interfaith Harmony Week, an annual event observed during the first week of February. It was established to promote dialogue, mutual understanding and harmony between all people regardless of their faith.

We human beings seem to have a strong tribal instinct that makes us suspicious or even hostile to people of other religions, ethnicities, economic strata, or political views.

The Magic Valley Interreligious Dialogue began in January 2016, at a time when there was some tension among religious groups in the area.

The idea for the group came from a wise and experienced Assemblies of God pastor. He invited leaders of various religious groups to come together and dialogue, to share with each other our religious beliefs.

Since then, we have met each month at a different house of worship to discuss various topics — including things that we profoundly disagree on, such as (for example) whether we even worship the same God.

Our aim is not to argue or convince, but to listen and understand better what other religious groups believe and why. This does not undercut our own religious views, but it often casts new light on what we believe.

C.S. Lewis once said friends are people who share the same interests. Our doctrines, practices and beliefs are often very different, but those of us in MVID do share an interest in serving people, and in helping our community.

As we have met and discussed our beliefs and our ministries, we have developed sincere and trusting friendships. We look forward to getting together, and we find support and ideas in listening to each other.

Once a year, we meet to have dinner at one of our places of worship. Several times, we have offered public forums. Our most valuable lesson is how important it is to listen to others without preconceptions and with respect. It is possible — and even wonderful — to disagree about very important things and still be friends.

Participants in the Magic Valley Interreligious Dialogue:

Phil Hilliard

(Retired Pastor, Assemblies of God)

Imad Eujayl

(Spokesman, Islamic Center of Twin Falls)

Hugh Feiss

(Catholic Monastery of the Ascension)

Rob Heidemann

(Associate Pastor, Amazing Grace Fellowship)

Bakhritdin Yusupov

(Imam, Islamic Center of Twin Falls)

Michael Habib

(Pastor, St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church)

Tony Prater

(Rabbi, Beth Chavariem)

Chuck Swoboda

(Pastor, Twin Falls Reformed Church)

Brian Johns

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints)

Andy Hamblen

(Pastor, Our Savior Lutheran Church)

Amanda Gayle Reed (Pastor, Gooding and Kimberly United Methodist Churches)