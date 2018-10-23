Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Jazz saxophonist Doug Stone from Louisiana State University and Jeff Campbell from Eastman School of Music will perform with the College of Southern Idaho Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Besides the guest artists, the concert will also feature Alex Hudson on vocals.

