RUPERT — Simply Hope’s second Mental Health & Me conference dove into stereotypes and inclusivity for people with different sexual identities, the benefits of yoga, combating addiction and mental fatigue — along with suicide prevention tactics.

About 160 people attended the all-day conference Friday at the Wilson Theatre, which included lunch, door prizes and continuing education credits for teachers.

The conference also displayed 10 vendors to connect participants with mental health resources in the community.

Keynote speaker Portia Louder — who turned around her life full of addiction and bad choices while spending time in federal prison for a real estate scam — led the conference.

During the nearly five years she spent in prison, she saw her husband and children once a year.

“I’d lie in my bunk and ache,” Louder said.

But she knew, she said, although it was hard to go to prison, it would have been harder to stay home in her addiction.

The long hours of introspection led her to develop lists of things she could do to become a better person, including being a good listener and friend — and being kind.

“It was ‘Groundhog Day,” she said. “But if I didn’t get it right, I knew I had another chance tomorrow. There was no social media, I was separated from the world and free of all the things that bound me up.”

Louder realized the key to leaving addiction behind was “getting honest with myself.”

She made another list of all the bad things she’d done in her life and how she hurt people and shared it with fellow inmates. Then she burned it.

Some people still judge her for being a felon and for the life she led under the influence of drugs, she said, but now she knows she’s living the best life she can by being genuine and honest — and she likes herself.

“I knew I would build a new life on truth,” she said.

Today, she shares her story as a public speaker and has written the book “Living Louder: A Compassionate Journey through Federal Prison,” which tells her story.

Small communities and diversity

Lance Jones, Burley High School drama teacher and Jon Maher, a psychotherapist based in Los Angeles, presented a session on eradicating stereotypes and providing inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ students.

“There are more kids in high schools and middle schools than you think who are struggling with sexual orientation and gender,” Lance Jones said. “Just because this is a small community doesn’t mean there aren’t people still struggling with these life issues.”

Jones said different sexual orientations are becoming more accepted, but there are still Mini-Cassia horror stories about how some LGBTQIA+ people are treated.

In one case, he said, after a parent learned their child was LGBTQIA+, they removed the child’s bedroom door, and in another instance, a family paid their gay son to leave Idaho because he was embarrassing the family.

“Often students do better with each other than the adults,” Jones said.

Maher said the suicide rate is three to five times higher for the LGBTQIA+ population.

“My classes will always be a safe zone for all students,” Jones said.

One teacher asked why some students who have come out as gay relate everything, even the music she is trying to teach, to being gay.

Maher said some kids do that partly because adolescence is a time when they figure out who they are.

“They may just be practicing saying it out loud,” he said.

Another teacher said many educators are reluctant to address students who are struggling with sexual identity because teachers are wary about getting in trouble for treading on forbidden ground.

Ruth Kent, a Minidoka County first-grade teacher, asked how to handle name-calling, such as when students use the word gay as a derogative word on the playground.

It does not seem appropriate to react as if the child said a bad word, because gay is not a bad word, Kent said.

Maher said reminding children that there are other meanings for the word, including happy, can help.

The attitudes straight people acquire make gay a derogative word and it is the avoidance of the issue altogether that sends a negative message to children, he said.

“Yes, the training was helpful,” Kent said after the session. “It’s a topic we don’t talk a lot about.”

Sheri Allred, with the family outreach program Simply Hope, said staff received information that some people complained the diversity training was included at the conference.

“To not address our communities’ at-risk populations as we strive to strengthen families and the community as a whole, would be irresponsible. At-risk, means just that. Simply Hope will always work to fill that gap,” Simply Hope staff said in a statement released to the Times-News.

Reducing mental fatigue

Kavi Branham, a licensed counselor in Rexburg, taught participants how to “flex their self-awareness muscle” to identify signs of workplace fatigue and how to enact a positive response.

Some of the contributors to mental fatigue are deadlines, actions, choices, relationships and thoughts, Branham said. A few of the signs of mental fatigue include dragging yourself to work, getting somewhere late or ending early, experiencing a decline in empathy, having a short temper, or withdrawing.

Positive ways to counteract these are to normalize the experience, set and maintain boundaries, utilize sources of support and prioritize self-care, he said.

Participant Chandi Marston, an addiction counselor and special education teacher, said she currently has workplace mental fatigue due to her very busy schedule, which is a choice she acknowledges.

“The training was helpful,” Marston said. “I teach all of these things to my people and it validated to me that I need to do this for myself, too.”