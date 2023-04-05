BURLEY — Three games continued into the late morning on Tuesday as players volleyed shots back and forth across pickleball nets at the Oregon Trail Recreation Center after the rush of morning visitors left.

There are 90 pickleball members that use the rec center.

The two-gym center is bursting at the seams, Jarrette VanBiezen, center supervisor and manager, said.

The Parke Avenue rec center operates under the Oregon Trail Recreation District's board and serves 1,800 participants across 22 sports and recreation programs. The center also maintains multiple ball fields.

This fall, the district will ask voters to switch from an annual $36 per-household fee that is added to homeowner’s tax bills to a taxing levy rate that will encompass all property owners within the district.

“We are very aware of our young families and the costs for them,” Clark Harman, Oregon Trail Recreation District Board Chairman, said. “We try to keep our fees as low as possible to cover our programs but costs have gone up and right now we are not covering them.”

Cassia County Treasurer Laura Greener said in 2022 the district’s fees were based on 5,583 households and provided $229,866 in funding to the district.

“That $36 per year rate has never been raised,” Harman said.

The district's board is still working on what the proposed levy rate will be on the ballot and a date for the election, Harman said.

The funding change will also allow the district to start saving money for a new larger sports complex that will include ball fields and indoor gyms.

“The need for the change was brought about mainly by an increase in population and an increased interest in the programs,” Harman said.

Many parents want their children to be involved in organized sports to get them off their electronic devices and moving, he said.

In the future, the district would also like to find an individual or a business willing to donate enough land to support a new larger recreational complex, Harman said.

The recreation district, which encompasses Burley, Unity, Grandview, Starrah's Ferry and Springdale areas, was established in 2006 to help fund organized youth sports programs and help make improvements to other recreational areas and parks in the district.

The center offers organized youth sports like volleyball, futsal, softball and baseball, pickleball, football, tennis, and basketball, along with adult programs and a free place for people to walk in the mornings.

It also provides practice space to schools for sports and hosts other tournaments, craft fairs, the Cassia Festival of Trees, the College of Southern Idaho's Over 60 and Getting Fit classes, along with a home school physical education class taught by VanBiezen.

“We are able to take 60 students and the homeschool PE classes are full every year,” he said.

The district has helped fund the Snake Riverfront Greenbelt project, which is a paved walking path that will eventually run from Rivers Edge Golf Course Marina to Bedke Boulevard Park along the river. The project is about two-thirds complete.

The district helped pay for improvements at the municipal swimming pool, built three sets of restrooms at parks, provided new boat docks at various locations, funded updates to the city tennis courts and donated money to the Cassia County Historical Museum for building repairs.

