TWIN FALLS – In the early 1920s, the Orpheum housed 900 seats, an orchestra pit and a stage that could host movies, vaudeville acts and stage plays.
About 30 years later, it was converted into a movie theater. Then, in 2014, it was purchased by Larry and Stephanie Johnson and Ovation Performing Arts.Major renovations were made to the now-97-year-old building. Upgraded light systems were added and a changing room was built beneath the stage. The Orpheum came full circle, harkening back to its heyday as the hub for live performances in Twin Falls, whether in the form of comedy shows, Tedx Talks or musicals.
The Magic Valley is growing, and its art scene is growing along with it. Venues like the Orpheum are leading the way in transforming the valley into a place where recreation does not just happen outdoors.
The resurgence of arts in the area can be chalked up to one thing, said Orpheum manager Jared Johnson: an influx of people who want to put their skills to use. With growing communities of refugees, Hispanic residents and LGBTQ members, Magic Valley residents have plenty of different perspectives and cultures to explore.
“This venue’s heart and soul in this town,” Johnson said.
Communities
The drag community is one of several cultures that has found a home at the Orpheum Theatre. The leading force behind that has been Twin Falls resident Brandon Tesch.
Tesch started his drag career in 2015 with the production “Snips and Snails and Puppy-dogs’ Tails,” as part of the CSI Stage Door Series. Throughout the show, Tesch would gradually transform into Ursula, his drag persona.
Later that year, he performed his first full Ursula show with a Christmas special titled “XXXmas.” The drag shows didn’t face opposition, Tesch said, because they weren’t too offensive and they ultimately served as artistic expression.
“Right now, we are in a time where anyone can join in and do what they want,” Tesch said.
Kindsey Taylor, the owner of Brass Monkey, is one of the downtown business owners who has taken the reigns in organizing events downtown.
For the past five years, she has organized Oktoberfest. When the old organizers quit, Taylor and her friend decided to pick up the torch.
Public art is also popping up around downtown, as shown by the recent murals in the new Downtown Commons. As the Magic Valley Arts Council grows, local artists are offered more exhibits than ever before.
The Arts Council aims to create new programs and activities to get the community involved like Art and Soul and Art in the Park, said executive director Carolyn White.
Martin King, head beer brewer at Von Scheidt Brewing, said in the four years his brewery has been open, he’s seen an increase in travelers coming to town to try local beer.
“Beer is like an intellectual sport. It’s like art you can taste,” King said. “A brewery is more than just getting drunk. It’s about a sense of community.”
Limiting factors
For performers in the Magic Valley, creating a new scene from scratch often comes with unrest. The fear, performers say, is if one person takes on too much responsibility, the scene will die if that person steps away from a leadership role. Without the support of the community, the scene cannot thrive.
Jordan Thornquest, a Twin Falls-based musician, knows that fear well. Thornquest has become one of the faces of music in the Magic Valley. He is a founder of the Neighborhood Sounds, a group that brings new musicians to Twin Falls for concerts. Still, he shies away from the role.
“I don’t want to run Neighborhood Sounds. I just want to play music,” Thornquest said. “If I stopped pushing for new music here I’m not sure the community would pick up the reigns.”
He said creating a new music scene requires people to get outside of their comfort zones, and a lack of venues for young people to visit makes expansion difficult.
“It’s tough to point fingers at anyone. The blame comes from the mentality that where I live limits what I can do,” Thornquest said.
One outlet for local musicians is Twin Falls Tonight, a series of summer concerts that has just wrapped up its 19th season.
Tony Prater, the co-organizer for Twin Falls Tonight, has organized the event since its inception. The first concert that he and his wife put together had four attendees, he said. Now, they average between 1,500 and 2,200 attendees per concert.
“The real reason why we do this is for our kids and grandkids,” Prater said. “This, the arts, it’s all about what we leave behind.”
For years, the entertainment scene in Twin Falls was stagnant. But now, he said, residents can find a different form of entertainment any day of the week.
‘We have artists here’
K.C. Hunt, founder of Liquid Milk Comedy Stuff, has been active in the Boise comedy scene for the past four years. Now he wants to bring that entertainment to Twin Falls.
Hunt has begun hosting open mics and bringing well-known comedians to Twin Falls. But without a home in the TF Brickhouse, he said, it would be impossible to grow an audience.
“I’m lucky I contacted Brickhouse when I did,” Hunt said. “They were looking for entertainment there. People recognize that there is a need for this stuff.”
Acy Maldonado, co-owner of TF Brickhouse, said they give new acts three to six months to see how they perform. It takes a while for Twin Falls to get into something, he said, but scenes can thrive once the city settles into a schedule and expects the entertainment.
“The big thing is to give yourself credit. Twin Falls is growing. There are talented people here who don’t have an outlet,” Hunt said. “We have artists here. This isn’t a Podunk town anymore. It’s growing, and I want to be a part of that.”
