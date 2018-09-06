TWIN FALLS — Ten years ago, Canyon Ridge High School became Twin Falls’ rival and somewhat of a savior.
Canyon Ridge opened in 2009 on the west side of Twin Falls. Instead of one 5A school (TFHS), the city’s high school population split between the two 4A schools. Instead of traveling to eastern Idaho for all of their 5A District games — the closest region to the Magic Valley that houses 5A schools — the Bruins joined the 4A Great Basin Conference, which included District 4 teams Burley, Jerome, Minico and Wood River.
All six Magic Valley schools have played in the GBC since Canyon Ridge’s inception. But a year from now, the Riverhawks might find themselves in the same shoes that their east side rivals wore a decade ago — playing at the 5A level in a conference with schools that are hours away. They have the Twin Falls population growth to thank.
Canyon Ridge is the largest 4A school in the state, with a two-year average enrollment of 1,235.5 students, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association. That number is narrowly below the maximum enrollment for 4A schools: 1,279.
“With the big incoming freshman class that’s coming in, and you compare it to the senior class that was much smaller that we lost last year, it looks like we’re gonna be over that 1,280 mark,” said Canyon Ridge athletic director Lonnie Ahlquist.
So the Riverhawks are staring at a near future where they may be the only 5A school within a 100-mile drive.
But not every school in the state is tied to its enrollment classification. Idaho Falls High School, for instance, had an enrollment of 1,294.5 in the most recent two-year classification cycle, placing it narrowly above the 5A minimum. But the Tigers petitioned to stay at the 4A level, and IDHSAA approved their petition.
The Boise-based 4A Southern Idaho Conference includes four teams with 5A enrollments: Nampa (1,502 students), Kuna (1,493.5), Caldwell (1,398) and Columbia (1,323). Though all four are comfortably above the 5A minimum, they were able to drop down a level because of Idaho’s new competitive history guidelines.
Canyon Ridge also plans to petition to remain in 4A when its enrollment inevitably surpasses 1,280.
“Obviously, I can’t predict it 100 percent, but I feel strongly about what our argument is, especially if our crosstown rival, Twin Falls High School, is still 4A, and what our conference would look like if we had to move to 5A — the travel, the expense, those kinds of things,” Ahlquist said. “It would make much more sense to keep us at 4A then it would be to move to 5A.”
The IDHSAA often discusses changing the classification thresholds, but the organization hasn’t received any proposals, said IDHSAA executive director Ty Jones. The IDHSAA is considering small tweaks to the competitive history petition process, Jones said.
The entire city of Twin Falls is experiencing growth, but Canyon Ridge is feeling it more than TFHS, said TFHS athletic director Ted Reynolds. The Bruins’ most recent enrollment count was 1,176, and Reynolds doesn’t expect that number to exceed 1,280 for at least two classification cycles.
“We’re kinda landlocked here. There aren’t a lot of places to build,” Reynolds said. “You can build out by Kimberly, but then you’ll go to Kimberly.”
If and when Twin Falls does reach a 5A enrollment, Ahlquist and Reynolds expect they’ll have no choice but to move to the state’s largest classification. Pitching petitions to stay in 4A for both schools, especially one as athletically successful as TFHS has been this decade, would be difficult, they said.
TFHS might be better suited to handle a move up. For one, the Bruins played in 5A as recently as 2008-09, so many people still at the school remember those days. TFHS has also been more successful than Canyon Ridge in almost every sport the past 10 years.
But growth might also lead to more success for the Riverhawks, mostly because the pool of available athletes will be bigger. A handful of star players and a little more depth could mitigate a move to a 5A conference that includes powerhouses such as Highland High School or Rocky Mountain High School.
“It would not be the end of the world,” Ahlquist said. “Canyon Ridge would keep going, and we’ll get stronger and better.”
