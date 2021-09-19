Growing pains: Multifamily housing options increasing in Twin Falls, demand for more persists

TWIN FALLS — A construction crew used a large crane while working on an apartment building downtown in early September, a sign of the growth the city is experiencing.
From April 2010 to April 2020, the city has risen from a population of 44,125 to 51,807. This is an increase of roughly 17%. An increase in housing construction has mirrored that growth.
Historically, much of this construction has been of single-family homes, but this has begun to change.
The number of permits the city has received for multifamily housing projects, including everything from townhomes to apartment buildings, has increased in recent years.
Yet, there is a demand for more housing as the number of vacant properties in the city has decreased over the last decade.
Although there is a clear demand, developers are facing their own industry challenges, like expensive materials and a labor shortage. Meanwhile, city leaders are navigating how to integrate these new multifamily developments into the existing community.
Increased interest
The city’s comprehensive plan, which is a municipality’s guiding document, has highlighted the need for diversity in housing options for years, said Councilmember Shawn Barigar, who was first elected to council in 2004
This includes multifamily housing, as well as mixed-use development and neighborhood commercial development. The latter is more of a clustered development that brings amenities closer to where people live, rather than placing all businesses along a corridor like Blue Lakes Boulevard.
“So, historically the plans have always said that’s the best way we should be doing development,” Barigar said. “But we’ve seen little implementation of that particular initiative.”
But that has changed in recent years. Both local and out-of-town developers have pursued multifamily projects not often seen in the city previously.
Councilmember Greg Lanting, who has served on the council since 2005, believes part of the increase is tied to Chobani and Clif Bar opening their facilities in the city. And other businesses expanding their operations.
“It was one of those deals where we had jobs, but not enough housing,” Lanting said.
Many of these developments coming into the city aren’t the stereotypical high-density apartments — although the Rivercrest Apartment development is expanding. Instead, the city is seeing a lot of townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes.
From 2018 to 2020, the city processed building permits for 309 townhomes. In that same time, the city processed permits for the construction of 61 multifamily housing units, which under city code, includes buildings with five or more units.
These numbers are according to an unofficial count city senior planner Liz Hart has completed to get a better understanding of the type of growth taking place inside the city.
This increase in less-dense styles of development, such as duplexes and triplexes, comes down to what developers are pursuing.
“That’s the type of development you see nowadays,” Hart said. “It’s townhomes and condos.”
Part of this is due to the land that’s available within city limits for development. Much of it is scattered throughout the city as smaller parcels primed for in-fill development.
On these sites, it’s easier and more feasible for a developer to go in and build out duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes, rather than some large apartment complex.
For example, in June, the City Council approved a request to annex a 12-acre lot near Harrison Street and Clinton Drive into the city. The lot is just north of Eternal Life Christian Center, which is selling the land to a developer who plans to build multifamily housing units on the property.
Hart pointed to the controversial Federation Point development as another example of this in-fill strategy. In this case, a developer is proposing numerous duplexes and fourplexes, totaling 90 units, plus commercial buildings, on 11 acres near the canyon rim in the northwest part of the city.
“That’s what we’re seeing,” Hart said. “These bigger projects not coming through, and people looking for these little projects to do duplexes and townhomes on them.”
That being said, the city has received interest from developers looking to build out large-scale projects on empty swaths of land in the southern part of town. But these sites, like the area near Blue Lakes Boulevard and Orchard Drive, often lack the necessary infrastructure.
“We get people interested in developing projects outside of the city and they would have to be annexed in, but the biggest problem they run into is getting sewer over there,” Hart said. “Those are the types of projects that are available, but they are so expensive. So you get projects with in-fill.”
Developer challenges
In addition to limitations on available land, developers are facing other challenges trying to move projects forward.
The price of building materials has increased 19.4% over the last year, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released last month. Although the price of lumber has dropped from its highs earlier this year.
On top of these higher costs, developers are dealing with a shortage of skilled workers.
The number of people employed in the construction industry dropped significantly last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these numbers have recovered some, the industry was down about 232,000 employees in August compared to February 2020, according to BLS data.
The nation’s construction industry needs to hire an additional 430,000 workers this year to make up this shortage and keep pace with demand, according to an analysis of BLS data the Associated Builders and Contractors released in March.
Higher supply costs and the labor shortage has extended the time it takes to build housing, said Rui Gomes, a sales and marketing manager with Wolverton Homes. The Twin Falls-based developer mostly builds single-family homes but has built duplexes in the city as well.
“It took me 6 months to build a house, and now it takes 12 months,” Gomes said.
The delays are happening while demand for a variety of housing in Twin Falls is exceedingly high. Gomes said he’s had clients unable to find an apartment or duplex to rent while waiting for their homes to be built.
The rental vacancy rate in Twin Falls in 2010 was 13.3%. This dropped to 4.3% in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau Data. During that same time, the number of occupied rental units in the city increased by 551.
This is during a decade in which the city added almost 7,000 residents.
“We’re so short on rentals that people are living in hotels,” Gomes said.
This demand for housing is present throughout much of Idaho, said Kathryn Almberg, director of The Housing Co., which is a nonprofit that develops affordable housing throughout the state.
The availability and cost of land makes it difficult to initiate projects without some sort of partnership, such as a land donation.
“It’s just really tough out there,” Almberg said. “Not a lot of land available, and what is available is so expensive to try to make it work is hard.”
Communities in Idaho aren’t in the dire housing situations seen in Los Angeles and other similar cities, but it’s a growing problem that needs to be addressed, said Zoe Ann Olson, executive director of the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.
Rather than a hands-off approach, municipalities could be more proactive in bringing housing into fruition, Olson said. This could include looking into land trusts programs that open up city-owned land to developers, like the city of Boise has implemented.
Smaller steps could include rolling back overly restrictive occupancy limits or allowing the development of accessory dwelling units, which the city of Twin Falls is looking into.
The city is in the process of rewriting its zoning ordinance code, which hasn’t been updated since the 1970s. City Council would have to sign off on this rewrite, which, Hart said, could be completed by the end of this year.
A permitting process for accessory dwelling units could be included in this code update. These are small, independent residential units that a property owner could build to then rent out or house a family member.
The city already receives calls from residents inquiring about adding these units to their property, but it currently isn’t allowed under city code, Hart said.
“ADUs are a good way to create more density and in-fill on your own property,” Hart said.
ADUs could also bring more affordable housing online, which is needed in almost all Idaho communities.
“We need to make sure everyone has housing,” Olson said. “It’s to all of our benefit.”
Growing pains
Multifamily housing developments in the city tend to be built on smaller in-fill lots near existing subdivisions of single-family homes. This presents political issues that City Council has to navigate.
Residents have raised complaints about denser housing disrupting the feel of their neighborhood or increasing the amount of traffic on nearby roadways. Both of which were issues brought forward over the aforementioned Federation Point project.
In a 4-3 vote, City Council rejected the initial plans for this project when it was presented to the board late last year. During the Dec. 14 meeting, the majority of the council agreed that the project presented didn’t fit with the surrounding area.
“I think if you want the approval of this project, then you need to bring us things that are going to alleviate not only the density issue, the neighbors’ issues — that they don’t want to be next to commercial and fourplexes — and generally make this more acceptable to the neighborhood,” Lanting said during the meeting.
The developer returned to the council with fresh plans in March that turned seven of the previously proposed fourplexes nearest the single-family homes, to less-dense duplexes. This reduced the number of units on the property by 14.
This sort of compromise is often necessary, said Barigar, who voted in favor of both versions of the project.
“It is a balancing act,” Barigar said. “So you have to weigh the information and focus on the facts and not the emotion because emotion tends to drive a lot of those conversations, and try to mitigate what impacts there may be.”
But this compromise isn’t always possible. Last year, the council shot down plans for two five-story apartment buildings near City Park, after the project received intense pushback from the public. The project from Boise-based developer Galena Fund would have brought 112 affordable and market-rate housing units to the city.
Nearby residents raised numerous complaints about the project, including a lack of parking. Lanting said the developer wasn’t realistic about the amount of parking needed for the proposed development.
“It’s a matter of fit,” Lanting said. “They need to find spots that work.”
A revamped version of the project in the same location is currently under construction near Shoshone Street and Seventh Avenue East.
Dan Fullmer, Galena Fund’s chief investment officer, said this new version of the project includes 50 affordable housing units and additional parking. This plan didn’t require a public hearing before City Council as it already complies with city code.
Galena Fund is also behind the apartment development downtown on Main Street across from City Hall. This project also includes roughly 50 housing units.
This project didn’t receive the same kind of pushback from neighbors, Lanting said, although downtown business owners raised questions over parking. This project includes a parking garage, which eased some of the concerns.
Residents raising concerns over multifamily housing projects isn’t a new concept to Fullmer. He said the firm, which has projects throughout the northwest, often has to make sure its developments are suitable to neighbors.
Galena Fund is currently involved in 16 projects, but the city of Twin Falls is by far the smallest market it’s active in. Fullmer said the group is interested in the city as it’s an emerging market that is projected to grow.
“We follow population growth quite closely and saw a need for rental housing in Twin Falls and saw the energy the city was putting into its downtown to revitalize it,” Fullmer said. “So, the combination of all of those things made it an appealing investment.”
As this growth continues, more multifamily projects will likely follow. Fullmer said Galena Fund isn’t actively marketing its properties yet, and people are already inquiring about unit availability.
“The demand is probably higher than we foresee at this point,” Fullmer said.
Twin Falls hasn’t experienced this kind of growth, both in population numbers and in the types of development taking place, before. It’s important the city and its residents discuss what’s happening in the city and what the future could look like, Barigar said.
“There are certainly parts of Twin Falls that I wish were the way they used to be too sometimes, but I also appreciate we have lots of options for shopping, recreation, apartments,” Barigar said. “I think it’s natural growing pains of maturing as a community.”