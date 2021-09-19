Growing pains: Multifamily housing options increasing in Twin Falls, demand for more persists

“That’s what we’re seeing,” Hart said. “These bigger projects not coming through, and people looking for these little projects to do duplexes and townhomes on them.”

That being said, the city has received interest from developers looking to build out large-scale projects on empty swaths of land in the southern part of town. But these sites, like the area near Blue Lakes Boulevard and Orchard Drive, often lack the necessary infrastructure.

“We get people interested in developing projects outside of the city and they would have to be annexed in, but the biggest problem they run into is getting sewer over there,” Hart said. “Those are the types of projects that are available, but they are so expensive. So you get projects with in-fill.”

Developer challenges

In addition to limitations on available land, developers are facing other challenges trying to move projects forward.

The price of building materials has increased 19.4% over the last year, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released last month. Although the price of lumber has dropped from its highs earlier this year.

On top of these higher costs, developers are dealing with a shortage of skilled workers.