TWIN FALLS — Many hands made light work to get the community gardens at the E Street Community Center ready for the growing season.

Thursday was Aramark's "Building Community Day" and volunteers spent hours placing raised beds and filling them with soil to get them ready for planting.

By day's end, a dazzling range of plants had found dirt. Corn, cantaloupe, kale, carrots, potatoes, watermelon, beets, strawberries, and turnips are just a sample of what was planted.

Students form Xavier Charter School helped out, painting things like tires, railroad ties, and bricks to be used in the garden. The splash of color comes with some artistic flair, and the large old tires make great oversized planters.

"It takes all of us top make this happen," Sonya Haines from the United Way of South Central Idaho told the Times-News.

In March, volunteers from Clif Bar spent a day clearing debris from the area and tilling the plot. They also donated the raised beds.

The gardens have gotten a lot of support, thanks to community networking of the United Way. The plants were donated by Moss Greenhouse, compost from Magic Valley Compost, bark from Windsor Nurseries, and oversized tires from Les Schwab Tires.

Haines said approximately 25 people have committed to helping, and kids in the after school program will be working with community partners to maintain it.

"The guy that just dropped off the bark said he lives right over here," Haines said. "He's lived there for 20 years — he's so excited to bring his kids over and participate."

People interested in participating in the community garden can stop by the front desk of the E Street Center at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd.

