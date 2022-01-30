Groups take first step in creating groundwater management plan for Big Wood and Little Wood River Basins

BOISE — In July, the Idaho Department of Water Resources issued a curtailment order to roughly 140 entities in the Wood River Valley south of Bellevue, an area commonly called the Bellevue Triangle.

The curtailment only lasted for seven days before an agreement was reached, but it was a scary time for water users. It became crystal clear that a groundwater management plan was needed.

“When users can enter into some kind of agreement, they have a little control over their destiny as opposed to just waiting for the director to drop the administrative hammer,” said Tim Luke, water board compliance bureau chief for the water resources department.

On Jan. 22, 10 organizations, representing surface-water, groundwater and municipal stakeholders, agreed to a term sheet that paves the way for the development of a management plan.

Under water law, users with older surface-water rights have priority over groundwater pumpers whose rights are junior. This means the management plan needs to take into account how to protect senior water rights.

“This has been a hard task to get done,” water board member Dean Stevenson said in a press release.

Water users have tried to create a management plan before but were unsuccessful. In 2020, the surface-water and groundwater users summited competing management plans. Department Director Gary Spackman found them to be inadequate and created a Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee. Made up of local users, the committee was created to help move the process forward.

Now that a term sheet has been developed, the next steps include drafting a final groundwater-management plan, presenting the plan to the committee for review and then holding a public meeting to accept comments. After the plan is finalized, it will be presented to Spackman.

The plan will include detailed water-management practices and extra reductions for drought years. The plan will be in place for three years before it will be reviewed.

“If you don’t have water, it is difficult to run a business,” said Chris Bromley, who represents the Sun Valley Co. “Having certainty is paramount and that is one of the things this agreement can give is certainty to everybody, as best as we can make it certain, given that nobody has control over the climate.”

Sun Valley Co. operates a resort that provides both summer and winter recreational activities. The company has senior surface-water rights from Trail Creek that it uses for irrigation, and junior groundwater rights it uses for snow-making purposes.

Bromley said it has been a long process but he believes the agreement is workable for everyone involved and can be administered by the department.

The current terms sheet includes groundwater-use reductions, a specific river-flow target, the creation of a water fund, groundwater irrigation season of use limits and more.

The water fund called the Conservation, Infrastructure and Efficiency Fund will be funded by water users and the Idaho Water Resource Board. Money could be used to cover stream maintenance or pay for storage-water delivery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0