TWIN FALLS — Talks have been underway for more than a year as officials discuss the formation of an organization that will lay out a vision of the region’s transportation needs.

It will be called the Magic Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the multi-jurisdictional planning authority will make decisions about the allocation of federal transportation dollars within the metropolitan area based on its long-range plan, Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.

‘Investing’ in Idaho: Gov. Little takes victory lap after legislative session Gov. Brad Little tallied up the gains made for education as he looked back on the first 100 days of his second term while visiting the College of Southern Idaho.

Its creation was mandated by the federal government when Twin Falls hit the 50,000-population mark, moving from a "rural" to a “small urban” designation, with the aim of ensuring money allocated toward projects are based on a cooperative, comprehensive plan.

The cities of Twin Falls and Kimberly, the Twin Falls County Commission and the Twin Falls Highway District are required to be part of the MPO. In addition, its planning has also gained the favor of the Jerome County Commission, and Jerome and Hillsdale highway districts.

“We are still in total support,” Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said during the March meeting.

The city of Jerome has decided to not be part of the organization for now but potentially could join later.

“The boundaries will continue to flex and expand,” Rothweiler said.

A potential benefit of joining the organization is that it will show unity for high-priority transportation projects in the region, and that could gain favor with federal officials awarding grants.

“Having a regional plan, we would be more competitive for dollars,” Rothweiler said.

In Twin Falls County, proposed boundaries reach west to 2300 East, east to 3800 East and as far south as 3200 North, and north to the Snake River.

In Jerome County, the boundary goes to 450 East Road, and to South Eden Road on the east. To the north, much of the boundary follows Idaho Highway 25 and the south boundary to the Snake River.

A Unified Planning Work Program submitted by the MPO annually will prioritize transportation projects, and a 20-year plan will also be created.

One big project that the MPO won’t be as highly involved with is the third bridge over the Snake River Canyon.

“The third-bridge project has largely been driven by the state,” Rothweiler said, adding that the MPO would not have funds for such a significant, costly project.

The consulting firm Kittelson & Associates has been hired by the state to assist with the creation of the MPO.

The MPO will bring more formality into the process. Previously, the Greater Twin Falls Transportation Committee, composed of city and county officials, informally made recommendations for transportation projects to the Idaho Department of Transportation, Rothweiler said.

Besides roads, other projects that could be included in the plan include paths for bicycles or pedestrians.

The MPO is expected to be formally designated by early fall and the hiring of an executive director would occur shortly afterward.

“At the end of the calendar year, we hope to be fully up and running,” Rothweiler said.

The MPO will be a stand-alone entity with a policy board, although for the first several years Twin Falls will provide office space and other miscellaneous services.

As the organization forms, there will be more efforts to make the public more aware, with a website created and a logo designed.