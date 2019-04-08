TWIN FALLS — Public workshops and a citizen survey have given a city committee a good idea of what Twin Falls wants for a recreation center. Now, it’s time to further narrow down what it could cost, what it should have and where it could go.
On Monday, the Twin Falls Recreation Center Ad Hoc Committee will ask the City Council for permission to move ahead with the next steps of its feasibility study. The Council last April allocated $114,727 to conduct the study and learn whether the city could support a community center and how it would go about getting one.
The first step is completed, with committee members working with Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture and Pivot North Architecture to collect community feedback. They’ve also come up with a preliminary building design and potential cost for the project based on what the community has asked for.
But they’re a long way from having a solid plan and a way to move forward.
“We have set a goal for 100 percent cost recovery,” committee member Sherry Murray said Friday during a practice presentation on the committee’s findings.
How much are we talking?
“Rough terms, $40 million, which is an awful lot of money,” committee member Chris Scholes said.
There’s no question, however, that number is going to change as the committee gets more information, he said. If the Council approves, the committee will move onto the next step of the feasibility study, which will cost about $23,000 of the already budgeted amount.
Based on community feedback, the committee believes a recreation center should have: a recreation and activity pool, community meeting rooms, an indoor playground and children watch area, a catering kitchen, an event room, a poolside party room, fitness and weights equipment, activity studios, a gym, an indoor walking track and locker rooms.
The committee will make its formal presentation at the City Council meeting Monday before the body takes a vote on going to the next step. The second phase would include cost and schedule updates, a program list and space verification, a site and building design update, and more open houses and community feedback.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring April 8-12, 2019, as Week of the Young Child in the city of Twin Falls.
- Hear a proclamation declaring April 7-13, 2019, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in the city of Twin Falls.
- Consider a request to grant a waiver for a non-conforming building expansion permit for property located at 2359 Pole Line Road E.
- Consider a request to grant a waiver for a non-conforming building expansion permit for property located at 824 Alturas Drive.
- Consider a request to accept a pavement marking (striping) plan for Shoshone Street between Second Avenue North/East and Sixth Avenue North/East.
- Review, discuss and take action on the automatic increase to impact fees for the 2019 calendar year.
- Receive an update on street reserves projects and upcoming projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.