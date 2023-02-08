BURLEY — A group of parents banded together and received a 501c3 nonprofit tax status to open the Burley Discovery Museum.

The group is looking for sponsors, donations and volunteers.

“Most of us moved here from somewhere else. The community is growing and has a lot of newer families,” Burley Discovery Museum Board Member Samantha Langer said. “This project is about the people who want to stay here in the community and not have to travel to have access to places like this.”

Twin Falls is in the process of building a children’s museum and there is one in Pocatello, but both require traveling to visit for people in Mini-Cassia.

The group’s mission is to provide an indoor space to promote creativity, screen-free play, and discovery using hands-on learning for children of all abilities and ages.

“As moms, we saw there were limited options of places here to bring kids to play,” Board Chair Nicole Carter said. “We also want to provide spaces for parents to engage with their kids. We all believe a children’s museum can provide all of that in Burley.”

South-central Idaho’s inclement weather means parks and pools are out of the question as play spaces for a good portion of the year, she said.

As a nonprofit organization, the museum can also provide tools for parents in the community who may not have a lot of learning toys or resources, Board Member Catharine Edgar said.

Daycares and other groups could also utilize the museum during field trips.

The project is not about making money, she said, but rather filling a need in the community.

“We want options that get our kids away from their screens and engaged in something meaningful,” Carter said.

The group began surveying the community last spring to see what people wanted and to gauge the support for the project.

They also opened a booth during the fall Burley Farmer’s Market and were surprised by how many people showed interest.

The number one request that came from people was a large indoor climbing structure — that isn’t at a fast-food joint.

The group wants to include an arts and crafts area, a pretend play area, and a baby and toddler space with soft toys.

“We want not only a place for parents to take kids but also a place where parents can talk with each other,” Edgar said.

The facility the group builds will depend on the community support the project receives, Carter said.

This year the group will be fundraising, implementing a Founding 50 Campaign, and garnering interest by holding events. The initial financial goal is to raise $150,000.

Identifying what types of land or buildings are available for the museum is also on the docket.

“We will be doing a feasibility study and looking at what kind of places are available to rent,” Langer said.

The timeline to open the museum is fluid and will depend on support, Carter said.

“We want people to catch the vision and help make the community at large better,” Langer said.

The board is in the process of launching a website that will have a direct donation link and people can connect with the museum on its Facebook page, where a PayPal donation link is provided.

For more information email the museum at info@burleydiscoverymuseum.com.