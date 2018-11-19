TWIN FALLS — A campaign to ban smoking from all workplaces and public places has made its way to Twin Falls.
The City Council on Monday will hear a presentation on Smoke Free Twin Falls, a campaign of Smoke Free Idaho, which aims to address some of the “loopholes” in Idaho law regarding smoking in public places.
Luke Cavener, director of government affairs for the American Cancer Society — Cancer Action Network, will present a model ordinance for Council members to use if they consider voting on a city ordinance later on.
“Monday’s meeting is an opportunity for us to share with the Council about why smoke-free policies are important for the community,” Cavener told the Times-News in a phone interview Friday. “We’ve always looked at smoke-free laws as a workers health issue, first.”
Idaho law already prohibits smoking in all indoor public places with two exceptions, he said: bars and some small businesses with five or fewer employees. Cavener said his group’s goal is to close “two loopholes created by the state” and to see what the City Council might be willing to change regarding parks. Residents have expressed confusion about the “inconsistent approach to smoking in parks,” he said.
The city of Twin Falls prohibits smoking only at certain parks where signage is posted, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. Those include the First Federal Park and Dierkes Lake. Twin Falls occasionally bans smoking at the city park during public events, Palmer said.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday. The smoke-free Twin Falls item is for possible action. Cavener does not expect a decision to be made on Monday, but said the city may draft an ordinance with specific language to be brought forth to a public hearing later on.
The American Cancer Society — Cancer Action Network is a member of Smoke Free Idaho. Smoke Free Twin Falls has been a campaign in the making for about 18 months after a resident reached out to ask what it would take to get bars and other businesses in town to be smoke-free, Cavener said. Petitions have been circling around town since a kick-off at the Relay for Life event this summer. Hundreds of signatures have been gathered, he said.
“We have been at various community events talking to the public,” Cavener said. “We have a whole host of businesses that are in the Magic Valley area … that have endorsed our efforts.”
The South-Central Public Health District is supporting and providing assistance with the Smoke Free Twin Falls campaign, spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said.
The 14-page model ordinance was drafted by the Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. It prohibits smoking in all enclosed or outdoor public spaces — including bars and hotel and motel rooms. The model ordinance includes hookahs and electronic cigarettes in its definition of “smoking.”
Cavener believes a city ordinance would also provide businesses with a greater ability to prohibit smoking in front of their doorways.
According to CountyHealthRankings.org, 16 percent of Twin Falls County adults were smokers in 2016. The data was collected by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The City Council meets on Mondays at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also on the agenda:
- A proclamation naming Nov. 24, 2018, as Small Business Saturday in Twin Falls.
- A request to approve an agreement between the city of Twin Falls and Breckenridge Homeowners Association, Randy Grant and Angela Grant, and Gerald L. Martens for improvements associated with the Canyon Rim Stabilization Project.
