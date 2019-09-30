TWIN FALLS — Taking children to the doctor’s office can be a challenge on the best of days.
When Frontier Pediatric Partners opens Thursday in the River Commons complex on Locust Street North, parents will have a chance to relax a bit.
Pediatricians Adam Eyre, Jared Hansen and Jennifer Jorgensen have partnered to start the practice, and are joined by nurse practitioner Corinne Bartschi.
The three pediatricians were formerly affiliated with St. Luke’s Health System.
“It’ll be really neat to have our own clinic,” Eyre said.
The building itself started as a shell, with the partners putting their heads together to design the layout.
“After many, many visions of it, it came together,” Eyre said.
He credits Jorgensen with much of the interior decor.
“Everything’s still a work in progress,” she said. Chairs and desks still to be unboxed and assembled before opening day.
Walking in the door, children will be met with a variety of activities, from a reading room to block-type seats and a mural by Xavier Charter School art teacher Jason Hicks featuring animals of the Magic Valley worked into a puzzle-like motif.
“There’s no TVs,” Jorgensen said. “We want to get the kids off their screens.”
The hope is also that the patients aren’t waiting that long for their appointments.
Stepping through the doors into the area where 15 examination rooms are brightly marked with large numbers, high ceilings will be decorated with 1,000 origami birds in various shades of blue, made by students at Xavier Charter School.
“We wanted it to be really open, welcoming, and the least scary,” Jorgensen said.
She noted that in the Japanese culture, birds represent health and happiness.
Behind the nurses’ stations, Jorgensen herself painted various hues of blue in a pattern resembling a river or mountains.
The facility includes a lab for basic tests and a portable X-ray machine.
More art, created by youngsters from the Magic Valley, is being framed to hang in the exam rooms and throughout the 6,000 square foot building.
“We hope to expand that,” Jorgensen said.
The selection of Frontier Pediatric Partners as the practice’s name is meant to reflect the western feel of the Magic Valley, Eyre explained, along with the innovation possible beyond the frontiers.
Jorgensen said that being partners with the parents for the health of their children is key.
The pediatricians will have privileges at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center for needed procedures.
“The transition, from my standpoint, has been very collaborative,” Eyre said.
An open house has been scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. In addition to bounce houses, face painting and tours of the building, Eyre hinted that a few superheroes might be dropping in — literally — via skydiving.
Appointments for Frontier Pediatrics Partners can be made by calling 208-595-5095, and more information is available at frontierpediatrics.com.
