Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

It turned out to be a misunderstanding.

A group of 10 to 15 people who spray painted in the alley thought they were allowed to do it, said Tony Prater of the Downtown Art Alley Project.

When members of the group discovered Wednesday that permission was required before painting, they stepped forward and apologized, and are making plans to make amends, Prater said.

Art Alley is between Milner’s Gate and Benoit Law off of Second Avenue North and features murals by local artists. After being neglected for years, the alley is making a comeback, as local artists decorate the alley with original pieces.

Monday’s spray-painting was mostly done on empty spots in the alley, although some artwork received minor damage, Prater said.

The group responsible for the spray painting is committed to cleaning things up the best they can.

“Several options are available,” Prater said.

To help prevent it from happening again, signs are being planned to inform the public that permission is needed to paint there.

“These are private businesses that the murals are on,” Prater said. “We want to make sure it fits with what we are trying to do.”

Graffiti-type spray-painting can be beautiful, he said, pointing out the graffiti wall, which was started this spring near the Parks and Recreation Building on Maxwell Avenue with the help of Canyon Ridge High School students and cooperation from the city. Painters don’t need permission to paint on the wall, but need to keep artwork family-friendly.

The wall has been well-used and is a success so far, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis.

While having a few worries on how the wall would be used, Davis said, “This is a source of joy for me.”

It’s difficult to know whether the wall has reduced graffiti around the city, she said, but noted that graffiti now seems to be less of a problem around Rock Creek Canyon near the wall.