Groundwater report shows poor quality in the Magic Valley

Johnson, however, said that number is misleading.

“That 10 mg/L number does not mean your water is safe if it’s below that,” he said. “Any elevated concentration especially above 5 mg/L would be cause for concern just in terms of long-term effects.”

The national standard was created in the 1960s in response to a condition called “Blue Baby Syndrome.” High levels of nitrate in drinking water can cause infants to suffer from a lack of oxygen. Nitrate impacts the ability of red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body.

Recent research has started to find adverse health effects after long-term exposure at smaller doses, Johnson said. In an ideal world, agencies would reevaluate that standard and focus on chronic ingestion but that has not yet happened.

Nitrate and phosphorus pollution can be tied back to agriculture and the overapplication of fertilizer. The 469,000 dairy cows in the Magic Valley produce as much nitrate as waste produced by a city of 16 million people, the report said.

Solutions to the problem do exist. The report lists six recommendations including using federal funding to incentivize farmers to adopt the best manure management and agricultural practices.