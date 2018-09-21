JEROME — The city of Jerome, in partnership with Idaho Central Credit Union, the Jerome Recreation District and the North Park Improvement Coalition, has announced improvements to North Park in Jerome. New features will include a splash pad, playground, amphitheater, new picnic shelters and a pump track. Excavation and irrigation work will begin this fall, with anticipated completion by the summer of 2019.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at the park, 300 Main St., Jerome. Everyone is invited to attend. Renderings of the improved park will be unveiled, and refreshments will be served.
The Jerome City Council gave approval to the North Park Improvement Coalition to design the new features and go ahead with fundraising. Idaho Central Credit Union stepped forward as a major sponsor of the project. The city and Jerome Recreation District will provide in-kind services to support the construction of the new amenities.
“How cool is this? We are very grateful to Idaho Central Credit Union for generously funding a significant portion of these projects for the benefit of the community,” City Administrator Mike Williams said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that families will have another place in Jerome to go and make memories.”
