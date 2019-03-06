TWIN FALLS — To recognize Ground Water Awareness Week, March 10 to 16, the Twin Falls County Ground Water Quality Advisory Committee will host its annual Ground Water Awareness Fair today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
State and local agencies will offer free nitrate and arsenic screening to private well owners. Agencies will also provide ground water flow model demonstrations, well history and information, well and septic system maintenance tips, water leak detection kits and information on Idaho’s pesticide monitoring program with ground water results for Twin Falls County.
To participate in nitrate and arsenic screening, well owners are advised to take the following steps on Thursday morning:
- Identify a source that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet or hydrant works best.
- Locate clean glass jars with lids or zip-close bags to collect the water samples. Label the outside with your name or address, date and well name — garden or house well. Separate samples are needed to test for nitrate and arsenic.
- Allow the water to run five-10 minutes to empty the pressure tank so water comes directly from the aquifer. This leads to more accurate results.
- In separate containers, collect ½ cup of water for nitrate testing and two cups for arsenic.
- Keep the sample cool.
Magic Valley Labs sample bottles will be available at the fair for those who would like to submit samples for a more accurate analysis. Instructions and cost information will also be available.
For more information, call Irene Nautch at 208-736-2190 or email irene.nautch@deq.idaho.gov.
For free online classes and webinars offered to well-owners nationwide, go to privatewellclass.org.
