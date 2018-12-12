BURLEY — South-central Idaho’s landfill hit the gas on getting its power project up and running — and the earlier start is paying off.
Through the end of October, the landfill gas-to-energy project had gross revenue generation of $179,829. That’s 36 percent ahead of projections, Southern Idaho Solid Waste Executive Director Josh Bartlome said.
With the installation of 10 more vertical collection wells, gas flow and revenues are expected to climb even more.
“They’re going to continue to go up,” Bartlome said. And, “Any waste we add to the landfill will add to more flow.”
Southern Idaho Solid Waste has been piping methane and other gases out of the Milner Butte Landfill, southwest of Burley, for years. But it was only in May when the solid waste district realized its longtime dream of using that gas for energy — instead of simply burning it.
The landfill uses its pipeline and two locomotive engines to convert the gases to energy. The gas is produced by decomposing organic material.
“The landfill is a living, breathing organism,” Bartlome said. “It’s like a living body.”
The solid waste district can monitor gas flows at different wells, and by tracking surface emissions, employees make adjustments as needed.
The Milner Butte Landfill gas-to-energy project was up and running during a test period between May and September. But on Sept. 1, Idaho Power Co. began buying the energy at a higher rate, six weeks ahead of schedule.
Between May 11 and Oct. 31, the landfill project generated 6,141,628 kilowatt-hours of electricity, Bartlome said.
Still, the landfill gas flows over the summer were hovering around 600 standard cubic feet per minute, which was about the minimum of what the district wanted. By mid-October, the district added 10 more collection wells as part of the $7.8 million project. Those wells increased collections 15 percent to 700 scfm, Bartlome said.
“It’s always better to over-produce,” he said. “Basically, we tapped into a larger reservoir.”
Twin Falls County Commissioner and solid waste district board member Terry Kramer said the wells will help ensure a steady flow of gas is making its way to the engines. Employees are learning to take on the maintenance of the engines themselves, he said.
The revenue generated by the project is going into a standalone fund to cover maintenance and operations. The goal is to make it a self-sustaining fund, Bartlome said.
But eventually, Southern Idaho Solid Waste would like to use the extra money generated to subsidize tipping fees. The district wants to keep its tipping fees at $16 per ton, if possible — and if not, then certainly under $20 per ton, he said.
The seven-county district is leasing the facility as it pays it off. The soonest that can happen is about 10 years, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.