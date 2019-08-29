TWIN FALLS — A nonprofit grief support group for children has a new facility thanks to Glanbia’s 26th annual Charitable Challenge golf tournament.
The Glanbia Charitable Foundation awarded $215,500 to deserving charities Aug. 12 during its Charity Challenge golf tournament at the Blue Lakes Country Club.
Because Kids Grieve — formerly Kids Count Too — received $75,000 from the challenge to bring a grief center to Twin Falls for children ages 6 to 17 who are living through the loss of someone significant in their life. Shambaugh and Son, an Indiana-based company associated with Glanbia, donated an additional $15,000, bringing the nonprofit’s total to $90,000.
The donation went to make a down payment on the old Disabled American Veterans Hall at Shoup and Harrison for a meeting facility, office and memorial garden.
The group signed papers Monday morning and opened the building for board members and volunteers to see.
The group provides support services to let kids know they’re not alone and helps guide them through the journey of grief, past board president and retired counselor Revis Turner said.
Turner became involved with the organization as a way to pay homage to his first wife, former Times-News editor Denise Turner, who died in 2005.
“The group’s mission honors Denise’s legacy working with children,” he said. “Throughout her life, she was always involved with youth activities and scouting programs and with children and the arts.”
The group’s new home will “give us an opportunity to expand our offerings and develop ideas about how to support children,” he said. The organization formed in 2001 by an informal group of hospice workers and now consists of 35 volunteers.
Volunteer Jim O’Donnell said children in grief are often overlooked when someone dies. His past position as a chaplain with the Idaho State Police put him in direct contact with families during such difficult times.
“Children process things differently than adults,” O’Donnell said. “They need to be able to talk to someone who knows what they are going through.”
The Glanbia Charitable Foundation has given more than $2.5 million over the last 26 years, event chairwoman Peggy Watland said. Glanbia employees start working on the charity event in February each year. The largest amount given in one year was $105,000 to Habitat for Humanity in 2011.
This year, more than 192 golfers paid $700 each to participate in the golf tournament, Watland said.
In addition, the Wellness Tree Community Clinic received $40,000 from the charity challenge to expand its dental care program for veterans. The volunteer group of health providers provides free quality health care, resources and education to the underinsured.
Magic Valley Quick Response Unit received $25,000 to be divvied up between nine local quick response units to purchase equipment, provide training to volunteers and to create a media campaign to promote volunteerism.
