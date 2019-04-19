BOISE — Passengers who used a restroom on-board a Greyhound bus April 10 from Salt Lake City to Boise may have potentially been exposed to Hepatitis A.
The Central District Health Department in Ada County is asking riders who used the bus’ restroom to call 208-327-8625 as soon as possible to talk with health department staff, who’ll assess exposure risk, the health department said in a statement Friday.
Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious virus that affects the liver,” according to the statement. Riders on the bus who didn’t use the on-board restroom don’t need to contact the health department.
Those who were exposed could get protection from the virus if they receive a hepatitis A vaccine by or on April 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.