Registered nurse Logan Hudson administers vaccines to a patient in November 2018 at South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — Passengers who used a restroom on-board a Greyhound bus April 10 from Salt Lake City to Boise may have potentially been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The Central District Health Department in Ada County is asking riders who used the bus’ restroom to call 208-327-8625 as soon as possible to talk with health department staff, who’ll assess exposure risk, the health department said in a statement Friday.

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious virus that affects the liver,” according to the statement. Riders on the bus who didn’t use the on-board restroom don’t need to contact the health department.

Those who were exposed could get protection from the virus if they receive a hepatitis A vaccine by or on April 23.

