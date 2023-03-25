The wind whipped around greenskeeper Casey Bauer on Thursday afternoon as he plugged a hole on the fourth green at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome County.
Bauer lives off of the 18th hole with a friend and was given the opportunity to work at the course awhile back. His experience started back in high school and was happy to get back on the greens after a 20-year hiatus working in construction.
According to the club's website the 18-hole course opened in 1926 when the grass was grazed by sheep.