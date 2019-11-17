TWIN FALLS — Thursday is the Great American Smoke Out, an annual event encouraging those who use tobacco products to quit.
Since 1970, the American Cancer Society has held the November event, joined locally by the South Central Public Health District.
Tobacco users are urged to stop smoking for that one day, as a first step toward a smoke-free life.
Tobacco use, especially smoking, accounts for nearly one in three cancer deaths in the U.S., and increases the risk smokers could be diagnosed with more than 13 types of cancer, according to statistics provided by the health district.
Tips to stop smoking include setting a specific quit date, making a plan, avoiding rationalizations for continuing to use tobacco, and not letting slips derail the effort to stop.
More information on free quit-smoking classes and other ideas is available at phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
