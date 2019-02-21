BOISE — The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children is offering grants to communities across the state that are committed to expanding access to high-quality preschool programs.
With the launch of its Preschool the Idaho Way project last fall, Idaho AEYC released an in-depth toolkit that guides communities and individuals through the process of creating local early-learning collaboratives and developing high-quality preschool opportunities. Now, it is offering grants to support the planning phase outlined in the toolkit.
The grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000 and support the development of an actionable plan to create, expand or enhance a community’s preschool programs for children ages four and five. A second grant opportunity for implementation of those plans will open later this year.
Communities interested in applying for a Preschool the Idaho Way planning grant are required to attend an informational webinar at either 9:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. March 6. Registration details and the full Request for Proposals are available at idahoaeyc.org/preschool-grants. Grant applications are due March 31.
Early learning collaboratives are central to the work of Preschool the Idaho Way. Collaboratives draw upon local expertise and build partnerships among community-based programs such as Head Start, in-home and center-based child care providers, faith-based organizations, school districts, parents and other stakeholders.
By pooling resources such as space, transportation and personnel, collaboratives can offer affordable comprehensive early-learning services that otherwise wouldn’t be available to many families.
A report released this month by the Education Commission of the States found that Idaho was one of only four states that did not provide state funding for preschool programs in 2017-2018. But recent polling from the Boise State School of Public Service and the public opinion research firm Moore Information indicates that support for state investment in early childhood education is strong among Idahoans.
For more information, go to idahoaeyc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.