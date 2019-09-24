A Delta flight makes a pass on the runway in June before landing at the Magic Valley Regional Airport. The airport received just under $750,000 in grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Regional Airport received $748,525 in grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA announced the grant on Friday.
Airport manager Bill Carberry said the funds will go toward expanding a taxi lane, which, in turn, will allow the airport to add more hangars. The infrastructure improvements could also open the door for new aeronautical businesses and new cargo services, Carberry said.
“It’s not an expansion that’s specifically aimed at air service,” Carberry said. “It’s just part and parcel with general airport infrastructure developments.”
The grant funds do not have any direct impact on whether or not the airport acquires new services to Denver. Currently, the airport offers flights only to Salt Lake City.
The airport has applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant which would help the airport provide a revenue guarantee to SkyWest if the carrier began a Denver flight. The funds might also go toward start-up costs and a marketing campaign. Carberry said the grant is highly competitive, but the Magic Valley Regional Airport application is strong. The U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to announce the grant winners in November.
Other airports around the state received FAA grant funds as well. The Hailey Freedman Memorial Airport received $2,335,000 to “acquire land for approaches” according to the FAA.
