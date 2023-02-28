Idaho law enforcement officers statewide are putting an extra push on curbing aggressive driving through March 11.

With funding from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, the Idaho State Police and local agencies expect to have more officers on the roadways to focus on education and enforcement.

The Twin Falls Police Department is among the agencies taking advantage of highway safety grants, and officers have been putting in extra time since October in order to catch aggressive drivers.

A $26,000 grant has allowed the department to have two extra officers on duty Friday and Saturday nights as they look for aggressive driving, impaired and distracted drivers, Twin Falls Police Sgt. Lou Coronado.

The grant lasts through September, and Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Ellen Mattila said, grants continue to be available to pay for extra patrol by officers who aim to enforce a variety of violations, even seatbelt usage.

Preliminary data from 2022 shows that there were 14,002 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho, and 39% of all fatal crashes in the state involved some form of aggressive driving behavior, ITD statistics show.

Aggressive driving is a dangerous thing, Coronado said.

“It usually involves high speeds, so it is dangerous for everyone,” he said, “especially with how Twin Falls has grown and the roads are getting packed.”

Another violation Coronado has seen is people using their cell phones while driving, even though Idaho is a hands-free state.

While not having the exact figures readily accessible, Coronado said more citations for aggressive driving-related violations have been handed out in the city since the grant kicked in.

And some drivers may be guilty of aggressive driving behaviors and not realize it.

Aggressive driving isn’t just road-rage behaviors, such as driving at high speeds, screaming and honking at other drivers, Denise Dinnauer, aggressive driving program manager for the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, said in a news release, “but road rage is a criminal act on the extreme end of a wide array of behaviors. More people engage in aggressive driving than they may realize."

Examples of aggressive driving include speeding, tailgating, driving too fast for conditions, cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down, failing to stop for red lights or stop signs, failing to yield, weaving in and out of traffic and changing lanes without signaling, among others.

“Every day, Idahoans do the right thing but sometimes frustration boils over and aggressive driving behaviors put others at risk,” ISP Capt. Chris Weadick. “Speed and failure to follow traffic laws are factors in almost every crash — which are preventable.”

If drivers witness aggressive driving, they are encouraged to report the vehicle’s location and direction of travel by calling 911.