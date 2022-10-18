Grant helps launch Rural Connect

TWIN FALLS — Rural Connect will provide funding and technical assistance to budding entrepreneurs in Twin Falls and surrounding rural areas, officials say.

“A focus on digital training, financial literacy and access to capital are crucial for business owners in rural communities in Twin Falls and beyond,” said Caitlin Cain, LISC vice president and Rural LISC director. “It is our hope that the Rural Connect Program … will strengthen public and private partnerships to help rural communities like the Magic Valley garner the online skillsets and financial resources needed to compete in the digital economy.”

Rural Connect, announced Sept. 27 in Twin Falls during the Idaho Rural Success Summit, will be funded with an $80,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation that was awarded to the Idaho Women’s Business Center in Twin Falls.

Rural Connect—Magic Valley is an entrepreneur education, literacy and training program that will encompass the fundamentals of business development with a focus on rural communities and minority groups within the Magic Valley. The goal is to build a strong foundation for newly established business owners within nine months.

The program will have four dedicated industry tracks: food industry, childcare development centers, cleaning businesses and beauty industry.

The program will be structured over a nine-month period with a specific focus each month. There will also be alternate weeks where participants will meet with mentors and business advisors to ensure they are receiving adequate support to help strengthen their financial health and business knowledge.

The grant will support the deployment of Rural LISC’s Digital Navigator Program, Business Development Organization Network and micro-lending offerings within targeted partner communities in Idaho, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Launched in 1995, Rural LISC is the rural component of LISC, the largest community development support organization in the country. Through a partnership base of over 145 organizations spread across 49 states, Rural LISC provides a wide range of services, including financial support, training, technical assistance, and capital resources to help rural community partners and developers invest in rural communities.