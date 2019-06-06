TWIN FALLS — A local clinic will be able to provide veterans with free dental services, thanks to a grant announced Wednesday.
Wellness Tree Community Clinic received a $40,000 grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, which will fund dental services to be provided at the College of Southern Idaho. The presentation took place at CSI Wednesday morning.
Employees of Blue Cross of Idaho donated more than $230,000 in 2018 as part of a giving campaign to fund the Wellness Tree and 10 other grants focused on health care for veterans, seniors, women and children, and behavioral health.
Wellness Tree Community Clinic provides medical and dental services to underserved patients across a seven county area. The clinic began offering free dental services to Magic Valley veterans in February. There has since been a waiting list, Wellness Tree Executive Director Nadine Newton said.
Newton is grateful for the grant and the possibility of addressing that waiting list. She only recently learned that the Veterans Administration only provides dental care to veterans for combat-related problems.
“We’ve been working with Wellness Tree for quite some time,” said Cynthia Harding, director of CSI’s dental hygiene program. Students in the program and volunteer dentists collaborate to assist patients with their oral health in a variety of ways.
“These funds will be used to better the quality of life for our veterans, whatever their dental needs may be,” Newton said.
