TWIN FALLS — Idaho Materials and Construction will close Grandview Drive North from Falls Avenue to White Birch Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Monday and continuing through Thursday to complete road widening.

Vehicle traffic will detour around the project area to Wendell Street from North College Road and Falls Avenue. The closure will allow workers to safely excavate and pave 650 feet of roadway.

Call 208-733-5933 with questions.

