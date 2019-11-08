{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Grandview Drive North from Falls Avenue to White Birch has been reopened, but will close again beginning 6 a.m. Monday to complete widening work.

The closure is expected to end Tuesday. 

Idaho Materials and Construction began widening Grandview Drive from Falls Avenue to White Birch Avenue on Nov. 4. The widening project also includes the construction of curb, gutter and sidewalk.

During the closure, vehicle traffic will be detoured around the project area to Wendell Street from North College Road and Falls Avenue. The closure allows workers to safely excavate and pave an additional 650 feet of roadway.

