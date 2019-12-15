TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls teen trekked the Grand Canyon to raise $9,000 for a program that houses those who have aged out of foster care.
Lara Maccabee presented a check for $9,000 to the Optimist Youth House on Thursday. The donation was the result of Maccabee’s senior project, in which she raised money by running and hiking from one side of the Grand Canyon to the other and back.
“This journey was probably one of the most rewarding and amazing experiences I’ve ever done,” she said.
Maccabee and her family completed the 62-mile expedition, known as a “rim-to-rim-to-rim,” in about 22 hours over the course of two days. She said training with her cross country and track teams at Twin Falls High School helped prepare her for the adventure.
To collect the donations, Maccabee sent letters to local businesses, and placed the name of any group that donated more than $500 on a flag that she took with her to the Grand Canyon.
The plan was originally to raise $3,000, but the challenge was big enough and impressive enough that people took notice, Maccabee’s father, Daragh, said. He added that about 20 people and 20 businesses responded with donations.
“Every fundraising activity is good, but … for someone so young to take on such a big challenge, that just immediately got people’s attention,” he said.
The project had real world application with learning to manage money and talking to people in a professional setting, project mentor Mark Hayden said. That’s especially important for Maccabee, who plans to study business and run cross country at Idaho State University next fall.
“Turning a personal interest and passion into such a good cause is a win-win,” Hayden said.
Maccabee said she decided to donate the money to the Youth House after learning that it could impact her peers.
“It makes me sad when I think of children my own age that don’t have the comfort of their own home or their own bed or just the basics of life,” she said. “I just wanted to give back.”
Optimist Youth House
Dakota Connors, 18, recently aged out of foster care and has been living at the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House for about a month. Connors said it provides a stable living situation, allowing her to finish her degree at Canyon Ridge High School.
“I love this place,” Connors said. “I truly do.”
You have free articles remaining.
When a child in foster care turns 18, they no longer receive assistance under the Child Protection Act. Within two years, 47% of those who age out experience homelessness, less than half finish high school and about 25% are incarcerated, according to a survey from the National Youth Transition Database.
The house, part of the Twin Falls Optimist Club, provides a safe living environment and a positive direction for those who have aged out of foster care and other at-risk youth, director Jared Sorenson said.
“We give them opportunities to get into the community and learn how to sustain themselves by getting a job and going to school,” Sorenson said. “We’re just helping them get on their feet to give them the skills to be successful human beings.”
The facility opened in late 2018 and took its first resident in January. Over the past year, seven have stayed in the house, with an eighth expected later in December. Up to 14 can stay at the house at any given time.
Residents typically attend high school or college, and are encouraged to find jobs. They can stay for up to two years, though accommodations could be made if there are beds available.
The house provides training on resume building, finances, cleaning and other basic life skills that they may not otherwise be exposed to. They’re also connected with community resources like counselors and health care.
That structure and direction helps provide an avenue for success, Sorenson said.
“If you’re just an 18-year-old scared kid you don’t know where to look,” he said. “You’re not finding those things on your own.”
But the house also emphasizes maintaining independence. Residents are free to spend the night at a friend’s or go on vacation, and they must buy and cook their own meals.
The structure of the program while maintaining individual freedoms is an important aspect, Connors said.
“I feel like I can do my own thing,” she said. “I feel like I’m an adult here.”
The facility mostly operates on donations from the community. In fact, senior projects like Maccabee’s and other youth donation initiatives make up a considerable amount of the support, Sorenson said. Those donations pay for many of the amenities offered at the house.
Some participants are referred by community organizations like the Safe House and others apply through the Optimist Club’s website. The organization does a background check and an interview, and a board of trustees reviews the application before making a recommendation to Sorenson, who has the final say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.