TWIN FALLS — Grain harvest is finishing up across much of the Magic Valley and growers are largely happy with how the season turned out.
Cool, wet weather early in the season helped small grain crops tiller well early in the season. Even though July has been hot and dry, most of the kernels had filled before the heat set in.
Larry Meyer, of Filer, wrapped up his malt barley harvest the week of August 10th. He was a little later harvesting than some of his neighbors, which meant he didn’t have to wait to unload grain at the elevator. Like most barley growers, he was happy with the quality of the grain.
In the Mini-Cassia area, growers are also reporting good yields and quality.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Aug. 13 crop report, 83 percent of Idaho’s winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, well ahead of the 60 percent reported at this time last year. That trend holds for spring wheat (79 percent good to excellent this year compared to 56 percent last year) and barley (93 percent good to excellent, up from 80 percent in 2017).
Winter wheat harvest is on pace with the long-term average at 70 percent while spring wheat and barley are running a little behind statewide.
While Idaho has enjoyed good growing conditions for small grains, the Northern Plains have experienced excessive moisture in areas. Crop scouts had expected the nation’s spring wheat crop to be down but USDA forecasters only lowered production estimates by 1 million bushels in the August world grain supply and demand report.
Traders were expecting a larger decrease based on those scouting reports in late July, said Matt Gallik, a grain market analyst with CHS during a conference call held following the report’s release.
Continued strong exports and domestic use of hard red spring wheat continues to eat into supplies of the high protein wheat that is often used for bread. USDA lowered its projected total ending supplies for this wheat class to 262 million bushels. Despite that welcome trend, the stocks-to-use ratio remains high at 45.4 percent.
USDA forecasters cut hard red winter wheat production by 4 million bushels to 1.877 billion bushels, which was above traders’ estimate of 1.857 billion bushels. Ending stocks of hard red winter are projected at 394 million bushels.
All U.S. wheat production was lowered by 0.1 bushel per acre to an estimated 47.4 bushels per acre. USDA raised domestic food use by 5 million bushels to 970 million, cut feed use by 10 million bushels to 120 million bushels and raised exports by 50 million bushels to 1,025 million bushels. This resulted in a 50 million bushel drop in projected ending stocks to 935 million bushels, below the trade’s estimate of 967 million bushels. Forecasters also raised the projected all-wheat, nationwide wide farm-gate price to $4.60 to $5.60 per bushel.
USDA also lowered global wheat production by 4 percent from last year based on a much lower European Union crop due to the hot and dry conditions there. The Australian crop was left unchanged. Given those conditions, Gallik was not surprised to see U.S. wheat exports up and continued strong exports will provide support to the wheat market.
Corn yields provided another shocker to market traders. USDA forecasters also pegged U.S. corn yields at 178.4 bushels per acre, an increase of 4.4 bushels per acre over the July estimate and, if realized, a new record yield.
“USDA is very optimistic,” Gallik said noting that record corn and soybean yields are projected for Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. USDA stops monitoring crop condition at the end of July and changes in weather patterns could impact final yields, Gallik noted.
