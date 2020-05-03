Zito eyes move to Senate, faces primary challenge from former local government official

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMETT — A two-term legislator is vying for a new position in the Statehouse and faces a Republican primary challenger with more than a decade of local government experience.

Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, has served two consecutive terms in the House but is now running for a Senate seat after the district’s long-time Senator, Bert Brackett, announced his retirement. Zito plans to remain an advocate for her constituents if her bid to move across the rotunda is successful, she said.

“I’m not going to change my work ethic and what I stand for and being a voice for the people of our district,” she said. “That will never change.”

Brenda Richards, who previously served more than a decade as Owyhee County treasurer, said she decided to run after being encouraged by several leaders in the district. Richards said she doesn’t seek the position with a specific agenda and wants to serve in any role that’s needed for her constituents.

“My approach is going to be to look at each individual issue with fresh eyes and make sure I contact people in my district ... to make good decisions,” Richards said. “I am known to be able to take a strong stand when I need to, but I also listen and weigh things when I need to.”