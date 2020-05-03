Zito eyes move to Senate, faces primary challenge from former local government official

HAMMETT — A two-term legislator is vying for a new position in the Statehouse and faces a Republican primary challenger with more than a decade of local government experience.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, has served two consecutive terms in the House but is now running for a Senate seat after the district’s long-time Senator, Bert Brackett, announced his retirement. Zito plans to remain an advocate for her constituents if her bid to move across the rotunda is successful, she said.
“I’m not going to change my work ethic and what I stand for and being a voice for the people of our district,” she said. “That will never change.”
Brenda Richards, who previously served more than a decade as Owyhee County treasurer, said she decided to run after being encouraged by several leaders in the district. Richards said she doesn’t seek the position with a specific agenda and wants to serve in any role that’s needed for her constituents.
“My approach is going to be to look at each individual issue with fresh eyes and make sure I contact people in my district ... to make good decisions,” Richards said. “I am known to be able to take a strong stand when I need to, but I also listen and weigh things when I need to.”
Zito is coming off an active 2020 legislative session where she spent much of her time leading on a variety of social issues. She introduced a bill that would have prevented minors from receiving gender-related treatments. The bill was ultimately held in committee after dozens of people showed up to testify in opposition, calling it an attack on transgender youth.
Zito said she has remained in contact with organizations about the proposal and is weighing whether to bring an amended version of it back next session if elected.
“If we can put it together and get it right, I think we probably will reintroduce it — when we get it put together and right, not if,” she said.
Another bill co-sponsored by Zito would have prevented any organization that offers abortions from receiving public money. That bill passed the House but not the Senate. Federal and state laws already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, but health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services — the bill would have stopped that funding.
Zito said she would consider bringing that bill back as well.
“We have got to protect our unborn,” she said.
A bill Zito successfully passed allows out-of-state citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in Idaho cities — they could do so everywhere except within city limits before. Zito said the bill closes the final gap in the state’s constitutional carry law and is one of her top achievements as a lawmaker.
Richards declined to weigh-in on transgender issues and said she would need to carefully review the information before taking a stance. She described herself as a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and said she would fully defend the sanctity of life if elected.
Richards said she has vast knowledge of the state’s property tax system from her time as county treasurer and as a leader with the Idaho Association of Counties. She said she hopes to be part of finding a solution to rising property taxes in certain parts of the state — an issue lawmakers largely failed to act on in 2020. That starts by reviewing a wide variety of proposals and making sure any policy offers equity for all 44 counties, she said.
“There isn’t one plan that’s going to address the issue,” Richards said. “It can’t just be a short term fix or a tax shift.”
Zito said she supports a property tax freeze. One plan to do so passed the House but stalled in the Senate. Many local government officials opposed the idea and said it would hurt their ability to offer services.
“Local governments have to look at where they spend the money,” Zito said. “The only way for property taxes to go down is for spending to go down.”
Richards said her experience in local government and as a community leader gives her the knowledge, leadership and connections necessary to be an effective legislator.
“I want to make a difference and not just make a statement,” Richards said.
