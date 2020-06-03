Zito, Bundy win primaries for District 23 seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMETT — Idaho Rep. Christy Zito defeated former Owyhee County Treasurer Brenda Richards in the Republican primary race for a seat in the state Senate.

Some results from the vote-by-mail election were released Tuesday, but a full count wasn't available until early Wednesday.

Zito received 56.49% of the vote. She has served two terms in the state's House of Representatives.

Laura Bellegante ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Zito in the race for the District 23 Senate seat vacated by Bert Brackett, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Matthew Bundy defeated Andrea Owens for the House seat vacated by Zito.

Bundy, a teacher in Mountain Home, received 55.9% of the vote. He will face Benjamin Lee, an unopposed Democrat, in the general election.

