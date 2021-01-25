Youth call for unity, progress at the 2021 virtual Womxn’s march

BOISE — Rosina Machu was in a hurry when she walked into her local poling place on the last day of early voting before the 2020 election. The Boise High Senior was on her way to cross country practice, her final practice before the state competition, so she was hoping to cast her vote quickly.

But the process was anything but smooth for Machu, a first time voter and former refugee from Ethiopia.

A sign on the wall of the polling place told Machu she needed an ID to vote. She asked a confused poll worker for an affidavit to sign instead, then mixed up her address on the form. When Machu explained the mistake to a poll worker, she says he asked her to leave the building and got out of his seat to walk her out.

Machu walked back inside and made her case to the chief judge, who gave her a new affidavit to complete.

“There is voter suppression in Boise,” Machu said. “Imagine if this happened to a neighbor, friend or family member. Or they struggled with a language barrier, didn’t know the policies and can’t advocate for themselves.”