'You represent the whole body': Pro Tem Brent Hill reflects on career

Johnson, who backed a different tax cut proposal of his own, said: “I think the process worked. Both bills had a hearing in the House. … I think that’s the process, and I think it worked just fine.”

Hill’s plan for retirement had been to spend more time with his 20 grandchildren, finally catching up on the time he has missed after spending the last 19 winters in Boise. While this is still his plan, he has also taken a part-time job with the National Institute for Civil Discourse. The Washington D.C.-based group is run by Keith Allred, who Hill knew from previous policy work in Idaho and who was the Democratic nominee for governor of Idaho in 2010.

“I told him I would help out as much as I could but my family came first. … If a ballgame or a workshop with another Legislature conflicted, I got to choose which one I was going to,” Hill said.

Hill already has workshops lined up with legislatures in several states, talking to them about dealing with each other, with the other branches of government and with the press and constituents, although COVID-19 has restricted what can be done in person. Hill views the job as a way to help other legislatures benefit from what he has learned.

Bedke said whoever succeeds Hill should take a page from his book.