Jerome 20/20 - County Airport

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin speaks during a forum luncheon presented by Precision Aviation Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Jerome County Airport.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A new aircraft charter business is one of several additions Jerome County wants to make to its airport in an attempt to bolster the local economy. 

Precision Aviation unveiled a new hangar at the Jerome County Airport to officials and business leaders Monday during the county’s economic development luncheon.

The company recently moved to Jerome from Twin Falls and is investing in two new hangars and an operating facility at the Jerome County Airport. Owner Mark Doerr said he believes Jerome, not Twin Falls, is located more conveniently for Magic Valley residents and that planes will divert there instead if provided with equal facilities. 

“We’re on the cusp of turning this into a very viable alternative airport to the Twin Falls airport,” he said.

The company recently broke ground on a separate maintenance hangar, Doerr said.

Jerome 20/20 - County Airport

County Commissioner Charlie Howell speaks during a forum luncheon presented by Precision Aviation Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Jerome County Airport.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In addition to charter flights, Precision Aviation offers aircraft maintenance and management, flight training and a pilot service. 

An airport helps local industries and investing in one is “just good business,” said Mike Pape of the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.

"Everybody benefits from an airport," he said. “Nobody brings jobs and money on a bus.” 

The Jerome County Airport accounts for 105 jobs and $10.5 million economic output, and has a service area of 50,000 people, Pape said. The airport plans to increase from 60 to 75 aircraft and from 24,000 take-offs and landings to 30,000 in the next decade, he said.

"You're not off the beaten path anymore," he said. 

Other investments needed at the airport include extending and resurfacing the runway to allow commercial planes to land there. A plan for further investments could be released in 2023, with the runway expansion done by 2024, Pape said. 

Airport investments allow for economic diversification and Jerome should "commit to the vision," Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said.

"If you build it, they will come," McGeachin said.  

The aviation sector of Jerome's economy has not yet been a strong point, said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis, but added he expects Precision Aviation to become "an important player" in the community. 

The luncheon was part of Jerome 20/20, an economic development organization made of city and county business leaders.

