You got unemployment pay after losing your job. The government wants part of it back

The Idaho Tax Commission suggests that people who didn’t have withholding subtracted from their benefits set aside money to go toward the tax or make estimated payments online through the commission’s free Quick Pay service.

For workers who were laid off and later returned to work, the Internal Revenue Service has an online calculator to ensure that enough money is withhelding from paychecks to cover next year’s income tax bill.

Without sufficient withholding, recipients may owe more in taxes next April, or they may receive a smaller refund than they expected. The amount of unemployment compensation paid to a recipient will be totaled on a Form 1099-G, issued by the Idaho Department of Labor in January.

“People can decline to have taxes withheld, but that doesn’t mean taxes don’t need to be paid,” Internal Revenue Service spokesperson Karen Connelly said by phone from Denver.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses aren’t taxable, either, if the money is used as Congress’s coronavirus-relief law intended so that the loans eventually are forgiven. But payroll and other expenses that a business incurs with PPP money appear not to be deductible, so many businesses might not save much.

One payment that won’t incur any federal or state taxes is the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check ($2,400 for couples) sent out to qualifying taxpayers last spring. That money is not considered income and was provided tax-free. Woo hoo!

